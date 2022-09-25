  • Reading blogs that discuss the science of climate change such as the RealClimate Blog that lists articles on the basis of a reader’s existing knowledge of the subject.
  • Listening to podcasts such as Climate Emergency and Deep Convection to delve deeper into the experiences of climate warriors.
  • Staying up-to-date with the latest happenings through YouTube videos and news articles.
  • Sharing what we learn and letting climate change become part of regular conversations, whether at the dinner table, at an office gathering or on social media, thereby learning from one another.