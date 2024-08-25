Yatarth Vaish on participating in NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC)

As I stood amid the bustling activity at NASA’s facility, watching our lunar rover take shape, I couldn’t help but marvel at how far we’d come. Just months ago, this dream seemed distant, but here we were: a team of Indian students competing in NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC).

Our journey began in August 2023 when we formed a new team, mostly third-year students from various departments from the KIET Group of Institutions: Tuhin Srivastava, Vaibhav Raj Chandel, Suvash Tripathi, Sajal Bhilatia, Aditya Agarwal, Ankit Parihar and Aadi Kumar. We started with design discussions, progressing to fabrication, often working through the night to ensure everyone learned the ropes.

The challenge? To build a human-powered rover capable of traversing simulated lunar and Martian terrains. Every aspect — from design to testing — had to be student-led. We poured over designs, analysed data, and conducted rigorous tests across our college grounds, pushing our creation to its limits.

At NASA

Our efforts paid off when we arrived at NASA. Our rover, weighing just 52kg, was the second-lightest among all entries; a feat we took immense pride in. The competition itself was a whirlwind of activity. We assembled our seven-foot rover from the configuration of a five-foot box to its workable state in just 24 seconds (allotted time two minutes); a puzzle that tested our problem-solving skills.

On the third day, Nature threw us a curveball with a hurricane but our rover performed admirably post-interruption, completing the track in just over six minutes, well within the simulated eight-minute “oxygen supply” limit. The real test came when we faced unexpected breakdowns. Mud from the rain caught us off-guard, and our rover suffered a major malfunction during the first run. We spent hours fixing and improving, applying lessons learned on the fly. This resilience led us to win the “Crash and Burn” award for our spirit and our hard work paid off when we learnt we were the only Indian team to be ranked globally: ninth.

Participating in HERC was more than just a competition; it was a crucible for personal growth. Leading the team taught me valuable lessons in leadership, teamwork, and perseverance. We learned to innovate under pressure, to find solutions with limited resources, and to keep pushing forward even when faced with setbacks.

As we left NASA, we carried with us not just memories and accolades, but a profound sense of achievement. We had represented our country on a global stage and had proven that, with dedication and teamwork, even the sky isn’t the limit.

The writer is a fourth-year student at KIET Group of Institutions, Ghaziabad