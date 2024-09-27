ADVERTISEMENT

Yash Chopra Foundation launches scholarship program for children of film workers

Published - September 27, 2024 06:02 pm IST

ANI

Photo credit: Official X profile of Yash Chopra Foundation

The Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF) has announced the launch of the YCF Scholarship Program on what would have been the film director’s Yash Chopra’s 92nd birthday. This new program is designed to support the children of Hindi film industry workers from low-income backgrounds. To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must be children of registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

The program aims to provide comprehensive financial assistance to deserving students, enabling them to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in a range of disciplines, including Mass Communication, Filmmaking, Production and Direction, Visual Arts, Cinematography, and Animation. Each successful candidate will receive a support package of up to ₹5 lakh, a contribution toward their educational expenses.

The selection process will involve personalised interviews.

