GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yash Chopra Foundation launches scholarship program for children of film workers

Published - September 27, 2024 06:02 pm IST

ANI
Photo credit: Official X profile of Yash Chopra Foundation

Photo credit: Official X profile of Yash Chopra Foundation

The Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF) has announced the launch of the YCF Scholarship Program on what would have been the film director’s Yash Chopra’s 92nd birthday. This new program is designed to support the children of Hindi film industry workers from low-income backgrounds. To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must be children of registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

The program aims to provide comprehensive financial assistance to deserving students, enabling them to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in a range of disciplines, including Mass Communication, Filmmaking, Production and Direction, Visual Arts, Cinematography, and Animation. Each successful candidate will receive a support package of up to ₹5 lakh, a contribution toward their educational expenses.

The selection process will involve personalised interviews.

Published - September 27, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.