Work on your skills

I have done a B.Sc. (Computer Science) and am interested in doing a Master’s Social Work (MSW). Which are the best colleges for it in India, Tamil Nadu, and Chennai? Yesudhasan

Dear Yesudhasan,

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai; Christ University, Bengaluru; Banasthali Vidyapith, Jaipur; and PSG College, Coimbatore are some reputed institutions. In Chennai, options include Madras School of Social Work (MSSW), Loyola College, Stella Maris College, Madras Christian College (MCC), Presidency College, and Guru Nanak College. Across Tamil Nadu, there are Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi; Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore; Annamalai University, Chidambaram; Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai; and Alagappa University, Karaikudi. Before shortlisting your college, check the specialisation options, faculty expertise, infrastructure, placement opportunities, and costs. Also, clarify admission criteria and application deadlines for each college. Reach out to current students or alumni to make an informed decision.

Is there an institute in Hyderabad that offers a course on Immigration Law? Is it a lucrative course to pursue? Prasad

Dear Prasad,

In India, immigration law is not typically offered as a standalone course. It is often covered as a part of International Law, Human Rights Law, or courses related to Global Studies. You might consider pursuing a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Law or Human Rights Law. Only ICFAI Law School Hyderabad has a full-time six-month programme in this subject. Check the website for details.

I finished B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering in 2016 and spent five years preparing for the UPSC CSE. But I missed the final cut-off twice. I want to transition into a career in Data Science. I have started with some MOOCs, but what else can I do? Debatreyo

Dear Debatreyo,

Complete the MOOCs and consider pursuing a specialisation in Data Science or certifications that provide a structured curriculum. Some options are Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, IBM Data Science Professional Certificate, and the Johns Hopkins Data Science Specialisation on Coursera. Learn programming languages and acquire proficiency in Python and R.. Apply your skills by working on projects. Find datasets online and use them to practise and create a portfolio to showcase your work to potential employers. Supplement your learning by reading course books and research papers. Join online communities like Kaggle, Stack Overflow, and data science subreddits to gain knowledge, collaborate on projects and to network. Stay updated with the latest trends, tools, and techniques.

I have completed my B.A. in English, Journalism, and Psychology. I would like to study Sports Psychology. What is the scope in India and abroad? Saevitha

Dear Saevitha,

Sports psychology focuses on understanding the psychological factors that influence sports performance, athlete well-being, and overall sports-related mental health. There is a growing awareness of the importance and deep connection of mental health and well-being in sports in India. Sports academies, clubs, and national sports organisations such as Sports Authority of India (SAI) hire sports psychologists to work with athletes at various levels. Some universities also offer research opportunities. You could also establish a private practice, offering counselling and mental performance training services to individual athletes and teams. Abroad, sports organisations and professional sports leagues have sports psychologists to work with national teams and athletes. Academic and research institutions offer advanced degrees and research and teaching jobs.