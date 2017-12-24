Words pay: A career in writing

Writing is a bit like singing. Everyone can do it at some level. Facebook, Twitter and other social media have created a world of film critics, political commentators, and travel writers. But perhaps, you are more than a hobby writer – you may be one of those for whom writing is a tremendous passion. If you are seriously in love with words, here are some ways to transform your passion into a lifelong romance:

Copy writing

Copy writers do more than write promotional or advertising texts for ads, brochures, and websites. They distil the essence of the marketing message, open their hearts to their target audience, and coin slogans that create instant connect; and suddenly, you have a whole nation sighing “What an idea, sirjee”, swearing that “Dar kea aage jeet hai”, and telling others to “Bajate raho” in various contexts. Starting salaries in copy writing are often tight and the pressure to produce works of genius high. But as you navigate this tightrope and make your “book” — your portfolio of writing work — high profile opportunities open up.

Scriptwriting

They often start with television or film production houses writing screenplay and dialogue for serials and short films. Often, the subject of the script is determined by TRP ratings and scriptwriters start out filling out details in existing plots. Some go on to write original story and script for new shows and others explore feature films. Amit Masurkar, the award-winning director and writer of Newton, got his first big break in the television series, The Great Indian Comedy Show, way back in 2004!

Blogging

Bloggers often work on their own, creating engaging original content for their own blogs or for online companies. Successful bloggers (think over 50,000 page views a month) could find employment with companies with strong digital strategies and budgets. Bloggers like Amit Agrawal (Labnol.org), Harsh Agarwal (ShoutMeLoud.com), and Shivya Nath (The-Shooting-Star.com) earn millions every year via their blogs.

Journalism

Journalists wield words powerfully, writing or editing between one to 10 stories a day depending on the pressure of news. Reporters write their own stories based on news and insight. Editors and re-writers fashion these into eye-grabbing headlines and sharply worded pieces to fit word or time limits for print or electronic media.

Technical writing

Technical writers write for technical manuals — products descriptions for brochures and catalogues, training or instruction manuals, assessment reports — and get paid per word. They build technical knowledge to suitably express their diverse subjects. Think “unblemished pearls”, “candy red alluring hues”, “to install the memory card, push slide cover backwards” and so on.

Academia

From writing research papers to penning books based on original research, writing is second nature to most academics. Specialists in various fields often go on to write popular books such as A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking, Freakonomics by Steven D Levitt and Stephen J Dubner, The Last Moghul by William Dalrymple, or The Argumentative Indian by Amartya Sen.

Fiction and non-fiction writing

This is the toughest path to take because like all art, the success of creative writing is unpredictable. Remember that the Harry Potter series was rejected 12 times before Bloomsbury accepted it! Most writers plod on for several years balancing writing with a day job before achieving significant financial success through writing — mythological fiction writer Devdutt Pattanaik worked in medicine for over 14 years and Amish Tripathi of the Meluha series fame in financial services for 14 years.

There are others, of course: speech writers for political leaders are often leading academics or government officers; ghost writers interview celebrities and write books on their behalf; feature writers and columnists are often established journalists or experts in a particular area; publishers commission, plan and edit books making them ready for the market.

For those contemplating taking up writing as a career, here’s some advice from the writer and editor of the best-selling anthology of short stories, 14: Stories That Inspired Satyajit Ray, Bhaskar Chattopadhyay: “My only advice to young and aspiring writers is to have an open mind and write a lot. I often find aspiring writers disastrously contemplative, with nothing concrete to show for themselves.”

The author leads the India office of a California-based career guidance firm, Stoodnt, and is the author of The Ultimate Guide to 21st Century Careers.