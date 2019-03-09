Women on the go

In the context of International Women’s Day, here is a list of scholarships, fellowships and training programmes tailor-made for women by various national and international bodies.

Fair and Lovely Foundation Scholarships

Every November, Fair and Lovely announces scholarships for graduation to postgraduation degree programmes for female students across India, backing them with ₹50,000.

Women Scholarship for Peace

United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs gives financial support, tuition and travel, and covers costs of registration and participation in training courses in disarmament, non-proliferation and development-related issues. This scholarship is declared every August.

Bat and Ball Game Women's Sports Scholarship

Open in May, this scholarship awards $1,000 to female athletes who have studied sports science, physiotherapy, sports management, physical education, sports psychology, nutrition, rehabilitation or any sports related degree.

Women’s Cyber Security Scholarships

This scholarship is for women candidates intending to pursue graduation or postgraduation in cybersecurity and information assurance. Up to $40,000 is offered and it is declared open in March.

Indo-U.S. Fellowship for Women in STEMM

Around February, the Government of India and Indo-U.S. Science & Technology Forum offer airfare, health insurance, contingency grant along with a monthly stipend of $3,000 to women holding PhD degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine.

Prabha Dutt Fellowship

This fellowship, declared at the end of every year and offering a grant of ₹1,00,000, is for women journalists to do research on topics of contemporary relevance.

Women Scientists Scheme-C (WOS-C)

In the beginning of each year, the Department of Science and Technology invites women scientists with science, engineering and technology background, for a stipend of ₹20,000 to 30,000 p.m. for training in the protection of intellectual property, science, engineering, medicine and allied sciences.

Adobe Research Women-in-Technology Scholarship

During September-October, Adobe looks for female students in the field of technology — full-time undergraduate students can make the most of the opportunity.

L'Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship

Undergraduate female students from science background can apply for this scholarship during June-July; it covers the graduation programme’s tuition fee.

IIE &WeTech Goldman Sachs Scholars Programme For Women

Goldman Sachs, in association with Institute of International Education, looks for women in the second or third year of graduation in engineering, computer science or ICT. Apply in the month of May; it provides tuition fee coverage of up to $1,500.

Google Anita Borg Memorial Scholarship/ Women Techmakers Scholars Programme

In May, Google grants tuition and education-related expenses to female students in undergraduation, postgraduation or doctoral programmes, and who have a strong academic record in computer science, computer engineering or related courses.

Women Scientists Scheme (WOS-A)

The Department of Science and Technology provides ₹30,000 to 55,000 p.m. to women scientists and technologists who have a break in their career due to motherhood or family responsibilities. Doctorate degree holders in medical, basic or applied sciences can apply at the end of every year.

Said Business School Scholarships for Women

During May-June, Oxford University looks for brilliant minds for their management programmes which are designed to increase the flow of talented women into senior roles in the industry. They offer up to 50% tuition fee waiver.

Women as Cyber Leaders Scholarship

£6,500 is offered for women, towards tuition fees for M.Sc. Cyber Defence and Information Assurance by Cranfield University, the U.K. Applications are open in June.

Swami Vivekananda Single Girl Child Scholarship for Research in Social Sciences

UGC announces this scholarship in January for the only girl child of parents who are pursuing PhD in social sciences. It provides up to ₹28,000 and additional benefits.

Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

In November, UGC announces this scholarship for girl students who are the only child, and who have taken admission in regular, full-time first year master’s degree in any recognised postgraduate college. ₹36,200 p.a. will be given for two years.

CBSE Merit Scholarship for Single Girl Child

In October, CBSE invites applications from parents of single girl child who have cleared class X from CBSE with desired scores. ₹500 is awarded every month.

Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls

Female students of 17-23 years, pursuing arts, sports, academics, and so on, can apply for this scholarship that gives ₹25,000 as one-time cash reward. The scholarship is open in January.

SOF Girl Child Scholarship Scheme

Every October, Science Olympiad Foundation announces this scholarship of ₹5,000 for meritorious girl students of class I to X who have achieved desired scores in their previous examination.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

In October, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of HRD invites applications from girl students of first year technical diploma or degree programme from AICTE-approved colleges and institutions. Beneficiaries will be awarded up to ₹30,000 and other aids.

Delhi Ladli Scheme

Any girl child having birth certificate of MCD or NDMC, a bona fide resident of national capital region and attending school recognised by the Delhi government, MCD or NDMC can apply for this scheme in October. It offers cash assistance of up to ₹11,000 for class I to XII.

Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme for Minorities Girls

In October, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, Ministry of Minority Affairs, invites applications from girls belonging to minority communities, in classes IX to XII, for financial assistance of ₹5,000 to 12,000.

Tata Housing Scholarships for Meritorious Girl Students

Girl students pursuing the second year of B.Tech/ B.E (civil engineering) or B.Arch can apply for this scholarship, which offers ₹60,000, in March.

National Girl Child Secondary Education Scholarship Scheme

Girl students in class IX, belonging to SC/ST communities or who have passed class VIII exam from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (irrespective of whether they belong to SC/ST) and enrolled in class IX in a state government, government-aided, and local body, can apply for this scholarship in October.

UDAAN: A programme to give wings to girl students

CBSE and Ministry of HRD propose this scholarship in August for class XI girl students pursuing PCM or PCB with merit in class X. The scholarship offers free offline and online resources through virtual classes for two years.

Merit Scholarship to Under Graduate Girl Students

In June, applications are invited from 10 topper girl students who, after passing class XII with at least 60%, are pursuing a general degree course in any government college. The objective is to enable meritorious girl students of Haryana to pursue higher education. The scholarship awards ₹3,000 per college per student annually.

