Keep the money safe

28 August 2021 15:39 IST

As the fintech industry sees increasing digitisation, multiple options are opening up in the cybersecurity sector

With the pandemic moving the world online, the wave of cyber breaches in the Indian banking and financial sector has become a pressing issue. Of course, this is happening across the world as well.

With the growing penetration of the Internet and its use for net and mobile banking, cybercrime in this sector — credit card fraud, spamming, phishing, money laundering online, ATM frauds and more — has been growing steadily.

There is no denying that the development of a secure FinTech application is both complex and time-consuming but the growth of the digital ecosystem has led to an urgent need for cybersecurity experts to prevent newer and more advanced threats.

As a result the opportunities in the field are growing. Here is a look at the top jobs for students in the field:

Security Architect: Creates a company’s network and security architecture. This is designed based on the requirements and the architect needs to collaborate with the programming team for the final version.

Cybersecurity Manager: Not only has he/she to analyse the existing rules but also has to develop other ways to improve the company’s network and security across various projects. The cybersecurity manager has a team of specialists to ensure that the policies are followed in the organisation.

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): This is a senior executive who ensure that the organisation’s cybersecurity plan syncs with its strategy, operations and technologies.

The writer is the Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Education Services