Education

Keep the money safe

With the banking and financial sector going digital, the scope in cybersecurity in this domain has increased.   | Photo Credit: Freepik

With the pandemic moving the world online, the wave of cyber breaches in the Indian banking and financial sector has become a pressing issue. Of course, this is happening across the world as well.

With the growing penetration of the Internet and its use for net and mobile banking, cybercrime in this sector — credit card fraud, spamming, phishing, money laundering online, ATM frauds and more — has been growing steadily.

There is no denying that the development of a secure FinTech application is both complex and time-consuming but the growth of the digital ecosystem has led to an urgent need for cybersecurity experts to prevent newer and more advanced threats.

As a result the opportunities in the field are growing. Here is a look at the top jobs for students in the field:

Security Architect: Creates a company’s network and security architecture. This is designed based on the requirements and the architect needs to collaborate with the programming team for the final version.

Cybersecurity Manager: Not only has he/she to analyse the existing rules but also has to develop other ways to improve the company’s network and security across various projects. The cybersecurity manager has a team of specialists to ensure that the policies are followed in the organisation.

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): This is a senior executive who ensure that the organisation’s cybersecurity plan syncs with its strategy, operations and technologies.

The writer is the Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Education Services


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
careers
The Hindu Education Plus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 4:44:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/with-increasing-digitisation-in-fintech-here-are-multiple-options-in-cybersecurity/article36150233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY