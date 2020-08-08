Is the wait too long?

With educational institutions still closed, students have been left wondering about their future.

Educational institutions, whether schools or colleges, have not been functioning from the second fortnight of March 2020 leaving a huge backlog of academic work. With the indefinite closure of institutions and no indications on reopening, students have been left wondering about their future.

Losing touch with study: In the current situation, students are confined to home and all activities are restricted. As online classes pick up steam, conventional study patterns are likely to suffer and it will need special impetus to put students back on track.

Plight of final-year students: The lockdown was announced during the last segment of the final semester of colleges and last term of the school year. The worst affected have been students who were looking forward to entering college or taking up jobs. Among the latter, the plight of those from economically weak and rural sections is especially sad, as their employment would have been vital to their families.

Alternate possibilities: With the lockdown continuing, it is important for students to be engaged in a meaningful and productive manner. Institutions should explore alternative ways to reach out to students. Innovative institutions may be studied to see what novel ways they use to make study an enjoyable endeavour. Teachers should be motivated and encouraged to be serious about this approach, which may be initially arduous but will eventually be an interesting and satisfying exercise.

Other than online: While online education is the current panacea there should be efforts to expedite other modes of education. Institutes involved in educational research and development should work rigorously on alternatives to conventional and online education.

Fate of sports and games: Though sports and games have been an integral part of education, the pandemic has forced a change by tweaking regulations and disallowing spectators. Hence, sports authorities need to work out a formula for educational institutions on how to cope with the current crisis while giving equal importance to sports and games, as these are crucial to the students’ health.

The writer is Pro Vice-Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology &Science (Deemed to be University). alexjesu62@gmail.com