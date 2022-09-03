Winning at the Toycathon 2022

Mehak Singhal with the Tap-o-Mania that won at the Toycathon 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Toys have an impact on children’s behaviour, and the right kind can profoundly influence a child’s thinking, creativity and interaction with peers. With imported toys dominating the Indian market, the recent Toycathon, an All-India inter-ministerial initiative, was conceived to create novel toys and games based on the Indian culture. Team Penta (which had three students — Anand Singh and Pratap Singh and I — and two professors Aditi Parikh and Rohit Kothari as mentors) from World University of Design, participated.

Cognitive development puzzle

Our idea was to create a game based on a shape-to-object relationship. Our approach was to provide a multisensory and interactive cognitive development puzzle that children could relate to. The idea was inspired by a retractable pen in which a spring-loaded ink cartridge retracts and extends outside a protective housing. We used a similar mechanism and chose a triangle as the button shape, as it is a simple polygon. Tap-O-mania, as the game was called, allowed students to explore geometry, colours, storytelling and spatial understanding.

We made several prototypes and developed the concept on a 3D printer. It took multiple iterations to test the mechanism’s fit and size. We created the final design in wood and also developed an animated video to showcase how the product worked and an instruction manual in English and Hindi.

While the product was created by the five-member team, I showcased it individually at the event’s final physical round. Here, my mentors came up with ideas to improve the product such as including LED lights to make the buttons glow. I had just a day to make the necessary changes, but managed to complete it. Eventually, when the game won, I was elated. This initiative doesn’t end with the competition, and we plan to implement this on a larger scale.

The writer is a student at the World University of Design, Sonipat.