Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sept 11 said he will write to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging him to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC students in higher education.

Speaking to reporters, Athawale, who serves as the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, noted that several states across India already grant 27 per cent reservation to OBC students. "If OBC students in Odisha are not receiving this benefit, I will formally request the Chief Minister to address this issue," he said.

Athawale, who is also the president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), emphasised his party's demand for a caste-based census to determine the population distribution of various communities. "I have raised the call for a caste-based census in Parliament as well. We are awaiting the government's response," he added.

The Union Minister also expressed concern over the rising number of atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Odisha. He cited statistics showing 3,003 reported cases in 2021, 3,704 in 2022, and 3,358 so far in 2023. "During my visit, I will discuss this issue with the Odisha Governor and Chief Minister," he said.

Athawale highlighted that addressing atrocities requires more than just enforcing laws; it necessitates cooperation from all stakeholders, including the state government, district administrations, NGOs, and political parties.

Currently on a two-day official visit to Odisha, Athawale spent his first day reviewing the implementation of various welfare schemes. These include the Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes, scholarships for SC/OBC students, the Atrocities Act for SC/ST, incentives for inter-caste married couples, hostels for SC/ST students, old age homes and pensions, and programs for the empowerment of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

