Dual-degree dilemmas

How useful will this trend, much preferred in the West, be for Indian students?

Over the last few decades, our education system has been revamped multiple times according to theories proposed by educationists, child psychologists, and subject-matter experts. As per the neo-colonial tradition, many theories pertaining to the education system and structure have been borrowed from the West — the latest being the concept of dual degrees, introduced in the CBCS system rolled out by University Grants Commission (UGC) a few years ago, and recently taken up a notch by the NEP 2020 (National Education Policy).

A major perk of introducing this idea was the cost-effectiveness of the programme. Earning a dual degree is typically faster than earning each degree individually. This implies not having to pay for an extra year of school. Also, having two degrees allows for more professional options. For developed countries in the West, with sufficient resources and a larger job market, this might be a workable option.

It is important to note that dual degrees are not an eligibility criteria for most jobs. Having one in which one degree precedes the other to form the foundational basis of preliminary research can be an added asset, but not a requirement. The problem in the Indian context lies in the creative yet odd combinations, which lead parents and educationists to wonder if they are of any real value to students.

A larger question that needs to be asked is whether we need to redefine the concept of career? Instead of looking at one’s career as a lifelong choice based on factors heavily filtered by society such as financial stability, success, dependability, we have to accept it as something that changes with the times.

What can work

From a personality development standpoint, odd courses can be combined to cater to soft skills and technical subjects. Industry 4.0 demands a more agile, resilient and a high EQ workforce and dual degree courses can help to an extent. But for skill-based jobs, online certifications, workshops or advanced diploma courses will remain the preferred alternative to another traditional full-time degree.

Alternatively, in the Indian context, with the booming startup culture, these dual degrees might be the icing on the cake. Even though the coursework is loaded, the return on investment can be substantial. As an entrepreneur, one needs to become a subject-matter expert. In India, many vocational courses end up as fancy degrees on the wall. With the current digital penetration, rising privatisation, resources and a rising startup culture mindset, many are now able to monetise these vocational hobbies as part/full time businesses, while pursuing full-time jobs garnered from traditional degrees.

However, even if the education system gives students the opportunity to pursue their interests, social conditioning will not vanish overnight. Even if a student is allowed to pick two majors, the chances are that they will stick to combinations currently viewed as ‘successful’. So it is natural to ask whether this dual degree concept will bring a change or not?

The writer is Founder, Saarthi Education