Wield the right words

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language.

And next year’s words await voice.

— T.S. Eliot

A beginning is a time when I tend to ruminate on ways to improve the experience of living; to better live the days that are ahead, or simply do the mundane differently. The first month of 2020, this habit made me ponder on the noise that typified the end of the last decade — the incessant volume of inventive, audacious and dissonant lexicon that has crept into common usage. Words carry immeasurable power over us — the power to harm, heal, captivate and disarm. For me, words have the power of therapy, connection and collective outreach, often in a subliminal way.

With words potentially as a source of strength, we must consider how a war chest of efficient words can act as a potion to quell chaos and dissonance — simple words made of sincerity and brevity. Because, it is true that ‘the words you speak become the house you live in’.

We speak and hear differently. In between the cracks of our differences are recurring feelings, familiar emotions and reflexes that are bridged with words that can potentially blur the differences, deepen our arguments and engender honest participation. To respond at a level of harmony, we will need to conclusively switch from lazy words to words that are mindful, that require the rigour of choosing. The first step here is to overhaul our daily speech. For instance, some lazy, insincere, convenient expressions that abound —‘I will try’, ‘this is nice’ or ‘let’s catch up soon’— spoken to substitute the straightforward ‘no’.

Need for rigour words

As we speak mindfully, the words we choose induce response and reflection, make us pause, uplift and connect us and foster sincere relationships. I share a partial list of my own rigour words:

Action-words:

Thrive (not win), strive (not try), nourish, accept, contemplate, consider, pause, say ‘no’

Guiding words:

I intend to, I listen, I matter, I feel, I will create, I belong, I feel connected to, I think, I wonder (instead of I know), I am thankful.

Nouns:

Love, balance, intention, grace, gratefulness, generosity, magnificence, Carpe Diem.

And while you enlist your words of intent, select the ones that bring you closest to you, those that in a moment of disarray guide you to reason, calm and connect. In this process, you will also look in vain for words that elude the imperfect gap in emotions that no word can replace. The trick is not to forget the gap; the gaps are merely placeholders until words appear in an inspired moment. Just make sure to tune-in.

Because, simply put, we need words of belonging that move us towards each other, not from each other; ways of being human that open up the possibilities of experiencing together; ways of navigating our differences that deepen our curiosity, our friendship, our capacity to disagree and the arguments of living on this planet. This is what we need. This is the work each of us needs to do for an extraordinary experience of life.

The writer is a life coach, blogger, who simplifies the patterns and archetypes she encounters at work and in life. nivedita@lifealigncoaching.com