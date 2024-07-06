Widen your choices

I did Science in Class 12 (Biology stream) and B.A. English Literature. I don’t know what to do next. Is an MBA a good option? Alphonse

Dear Alphonse,

An MBA will provide you with a solid foundation in business and management principles, and open doors to various career opportunities in the corporate sector, entrepreneurship, and other industries. You could take on roles in marketing, finance, human resource management, operations management, international business, and entrepreneurship across corporate organisations, finance and banking sectors, marketing, advertising agencies, HR departments, and start-ups. With an M.A. in English Literature, you could find jobs in teaching, publishing, journalism, content writing, copywriting, editing, and public relations. An M.A. in Communication or Journalism can open doors in journalism, broadcasting, public relations, corporate communications, content creation, and media production. An M.A. in Linguistics could lead you to teaching and academia, translation and interpretation, speech and language therapy, and research. Consider your core strengths, passion, and career aspirations to choose a path that aligns with your long-term goals. A personality career profile will also help you identify your strengths.

I am a Humanities student. I want to do a Ph.D. but don’t know what I want to specialise in. If I want to study abroad, especially in West Asia, what additional qualifications do I need? Aftab

Dear Aftab,

Pursuing a Ph.D. requires a clear understanding of your interests, strengths, and long-term career aspirations. Start by self-introspection and reflect on your strengths, and academic achievements to identify potential areas of specialisation. Consult your professors and academic advisors to gain insights and advice on potential specialisations and research topics that best fit your interests. Research universities and Ph.D. programmes in West Asia that best fit your academic and research interests. Most programmes abroad require a Master’s degree in a related field. Depending on the country and university, prepare for the standardised language proficiency tests such as TOEFL, IELTS, or others if required. Gain relevant experience by participating in research projects, internships, and academic conferences to strengthen your academic profile and research skills. Apply for scholarships, fellowships, and funding opportunities to finance your studies abroad. You will need to prepare appropriate LORs and SOPs for your applications as well.

I am in the second year of B.Sc. Physics and want to do higher studies in Astronomy. Should I do an M.Sc. or an internship after graduation? Also, are there internships related to Astronomy? Hana

Dear Hana,

Pursue an M.Sc. in Astronomy or a related field and gain practical experience through internships on the side if possible. The Master’s will offer research opportunities, allowing you to work on projects, collaborate with faculty and open doors to various opportunities in research institutions, observatories, space agencies, universities, and educational institutions. It will also prepare you for advanced studies and research. Look for research internships across observatories and research institutions like NASA, ESA, and ISRO, universities and educational institutions, planetariums and science centres or astronomy organisations and societies. As you do your Master’s, you will also understand if you want to pursue a research-oriented career or a one in space science, astrophysics, education, or science communication. Network and build relationships with professors, researchers, and professionals to gain insights, guidance, and opportunities for higher studies and internships.

I have finished B.Sc. Psychology and would like to do my Master’s with a specialisation in Educational Psychology. What is the scope in India? Shamlee

Dear Shamlee,

Educational Psychology focuses on understanding how people learn and the educational processes that influence learning and development. The scope is vast across educational institutions (schools and colleges, across special education, remediation), universities and research institutes, government and non-governmental organisations (to draft policies, programmes and initiatives), NGOs (educational and community programmes, counselling, advocacy, educational reforms), corporate sector (in training and development programmes for employees), healthcare and mental health organisations (across hospitals and clinics) and across private practice as a counsellor or a therapist. The job opportunities include being a school psychologist, a college counsellor, an educational consultant, a training and development specialist, a researcher or an academician, a counsellor or a therapist and as a special educator or a remediation teacher.