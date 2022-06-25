Why writing by hand needs to be revived

Writing by hand strengthens memory power, muscle power, and concentration span, which augment the cognitive ability to process information.

Writing or drawing by hand is a natural process that every child is fascinated by. Children tend to exhibit their artistic skills on the walls of homes. In school, they are taught to write the alphabet with tools such as slates and chalk, graduating to pencils and pens. However, today, writing by hand has become obsolete.

What is initiated as an imitation of letters at the primary level continues systematically with the cloning of lines of the prescribed texts, through the academic years. Worse is the scene at the tertiary level, with students settling for easy options of either downloading texts or buying projects from ghost writers who also cut and paste from websites. This has become common in the realm of research as well.

No curriculum

Lack of writing literacy is not new, as there has never been a curriculum for this. A dry grammar-based approach was adopted, which dealt with parts of speech, subject-verb concordance, and not so important aspects such as punctuations, capitals and so on. Learners were rarely initiated into the process of writing to generate and transmit ideas, which would characterise writers. Another critical reason that causes writing incompetency is the concurrent skill of reading. “Read a thousand books and your words will flow like a river.” The skill of reading is also on the brink of collapse and so, the intertwining of these twin skills ought to be harnessed.

With few being enamoured by writing, technology arrived as a boon. The keyboard overpowered the skill of writing by hand, the autocorrect mode made learning of spelling, grammar and the mechanics of writing redundant. However, experts have established that handwriting is a complex skill that combines kinaesthetic movement and cognitive process, leading to an enhanced learning power.

Human evolution has repeatedly reminded us that a skill once lost is rarely retrieved. Therefore, although it may seem a regressive step, revival of writing by hand ought to be welcomed. Conventional wisdom has proved that physical writing strengthens memory and muscle power, and concentration span which augment the cognitive ability to process information. The charm of handwritten messages on special occasions still holds more power than a text message.

K. Elango is the National Secretary, ELTAI, and (Former) Professor of English, Anna University, Chennai

V. Anitha Devi is Associate Professor, Department of English, VIT, Vellore