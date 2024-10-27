Why we should nurture the thinking and creative mind

The teacher drew a line on the board and asked the class if they could make it shorter without changing its length. As the students pondered over the question, the teacher was delighted to see everyone deeply engaged. “Let me give you a clue: the opposite of ‘shorter’ is ‘longer’,” she said. One student took the hint and stepped forward. He drew a longer line parallel to the original, labelled the old line A and the new one B, and, to the astonishment of his classmates, declared, “Now, line A is shorter.”

Sensing their excitement, the teacher gave them a group activity. “Assume you live in place where people use only 25 words to communicate with one another. You can use them as much as you like, but no other. List the 25 words you’d choose and why you chose them.”

I shared these activities with participants at a recent workshop on developing creativity in English Language Teaching (ELT) and asked, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if young learners had activities like these to nurture their creative minds?” The questions I got in response were: Is everyone capable of thinking creatively, solving problems, making good decisions, and analysing issues? If some people are more adept at these cognitive functions, what enables them to perform these tasks better than others? Is it the responsibility of teachers to nurture “the thinking mind”?

Nurture or nature?

Thinking is not the exclusive domain of the intellectually privileged. Everyone possesses the ability to think, and everyone has the potential to become a better thinker. As American architect and futurist Buckminster Fuller once said, “Everyone is born a genius, but the process of living de-geniuses them.” Ken Robinson, an authority on creativity in education, echoed this sentiment when he stated, “Schools kill creativity,” emphasising that creativity is as important as literacy.

Everyone is creative and can develop their creativity, provided they are interested in nurturing their creative minds. In other words, creativity is more a matter of nurture than nature. Students who are taught and trained to think creatively can excel in their creativity, although some individuals have also self-taught and trained themselves to become creative thinkers.

Thinking and creativity are closely related; without thinking, there is no creativity. Today, the terms “creative thinking” and “critical thinking” are widely used, but they differ in several ways. Individuals skilled in creative thinking can generate novel ideas and provide innovative solutions to problems, approaching challenges from unconventional angles. In contrast, critical thinkers excel at analysing and evaluating situations and information, relying on rational and logical reasoning.

Creative individuals can be found in fields such as the arts, cinema, music, education, science, technology, and medicine. If we were to ask some of history’s greatest creative minds — such as Leonardo da Vinci, Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, and Steve Jobs — how they became creative, would they claim to have been born that way? Certainly not. By examining the quotes “Learning never exhausts the mind”, “Be less curious about people and more curious about ideas”, “Imagination is more important than knowledge”, and “Creativity is just connecting things,” attributed to da Vinci, Curie, Einstein, and Jobs respectively, we can conclude that nurturing the creative mind is essential to develop creativity.

As the education system tends to emphasise product over process, the importance of teaching thinking skills is neglected. For example, when writing essays or other creative pieces, many students are not able to express themselves clearly due to a lack of clear thinking, often because they haven’t been trained to think logically. The purpose of assigning essays on various topics is not only to assess language proficiency but also to evaluate thinking abilities. To write a successful essay, students should first decode the topic and then spend considerable time thinking about the task requirements. It often involves exploring different angles, developing arguments, and finding creative ways to express one’s ideas. Just like problem-solving, it requires the ability to think clearly and connect various concepts. Clear thinking makes it much easier for individuals to express their thoughts clearly in both speaking and writing. As the saying goes, clarity of thought leads to clarity of expression.

Teachers have a responsibility to teach thinking skills at different levels: primary, secondary and senior secondary. This can be done by fostering curiosity and encouraging students to explore and ask questions about the world around them; by challenging them with activities that stimulate deeper thought and reflection; by providing problems for which they can explore their own solutions; by rewarding creative and innovative ideas; by encouraging them to make choices and take responsibility for their decisions; by allowing them to envision possibilities beyond the ordinary; by promoting introspective thinking; and by motivating them to read stories and create alternative endings. Additionally, teachers can ask students to read news reports that encourage analysis, evaluation, and the generation of their own ideas.

It is high time our education system prioritised thinking skills. To achieve this successfully, we need “thinking teachers” who are skilled in enabling students to think clearly, creatively, logically and critically. Do we have enough such teachers?

