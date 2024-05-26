Why we need to move towards holistic assessments in classrooms

A 2017 survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) painted a concerning picture of adolescent mental health in India, revealing that nearly 35% of adolescents in the 13-17 age group experience high levels of stress. Subsequent research by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) in 2022 found immense pressure surrounding studies, exams and academic achievement. According to the NCERT Mental Health and Well-being of School Students report, 81% students experience anxiety and stress before crucial exams. A 2020 study by the National Statistical Organisation said that one in five students in India take private coaching to meet the pressure of exams. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), with over 13,000 student suicides in 2022, our current system, primarily relying on standardised tests and fixed grading, casts a long shadow over the holistic well-being of students.

Competency based

In its attempt to potentially tackle this, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisioned assessment for learning to “continuously enhance teaching methods and optimise student development”. A shift towards holistic assessments can help student showcase their learnings through classroom performance, oral examinations and written tests, thereby reducing end-of-the-year pressure. We must learn from the failures of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system, which increased fear in students who struggled in certain format of exams. Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) has been introduced as a potential catalyst for change. It promotes competency-based assessment (CBA) through performance tasks, projects, portfolios, and even traditional tests. It addresses the need for flexibility, comprehensive teacher training and effective communication channels in student assessment.

CBA is directly linked to employability skills such as critical thinking and problem solving. It supports high-school students in successfully transitioning from adolescence to adulthood by equipping them with the 21st-century skills they need to thrive in the workforce. To address the challenges of the CCE system, PARAKH needs to offer flexibility to students and teachers, perhaps allowing students to take multiple formats of tests and then allowing them to drop the lowest mark from the final grade to reduce weightage on a single format.

The Holistic Progress Card (HPC) is another hopeful initiative that offers a fairer representation of student achievement. It aims to promote equity by going beyond academics by giving detailed feedback and showcasing a child’ unique qualities. However, it grapples with challenges such as fostering healthy competition and managing teacher workload. A comparison of emotional competency and competencies could trigger unhealthy competition. A teacher may also complete the feedback process quickly by giving standardised responses. Hence, it is important to ensure that the onus does not fall solely on teachers. The government should recruit personnel for data entry of holistic assessments, thereby reducing the pressure of administrative work on teachers.

Training teachers

Teacher training sessions should also help them reconnect with their inner motivation to teach and move beyond focusing on grades. The purpose of the HPC needs to be communicated to parents and students in simple localised language, as teachers may struggle to manage the added workload while communicating intricate HPC details to parents. Continuous teacher training and support in interpreting formative data and adjusting teaching methods should be provided. A collaborative effort involving teachers, students, parents and government is crucial.

In the pursuit of change, we must scrutinise aspects around the teacher-student ratio, diversity of students and college admission criteria based solely on grades, which shape the educational environment and influence the outcomes of students. Let us advocate for introspection and reform in high school education, urging a collective effort to prioritise student mental well-being over the rigidity of our current student assessment practices. Finding solutions to these concerns is integral to ensuring the success of a revamped assessment system.

The writer is an Associate Manager for Research and Impact at Dream a Dream, Bangalore.