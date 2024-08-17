Why we need to integrate sustainability in hospitality education

In an era marked by rapid environmental changes and growing awareness of our ecological footprint, integrating sustainability into hospitality education is a necessity. As we navigate the complexities of a world grappling with climate change, resource depletion, and social inequities, the industry must evolve to meet these challenges head-on. This evolution begins with education.

The hospitality industry is inherently interconnected with the environment. Hotels, resorts, and restaurants rely heavily on natural resources and are significant contributors to environmental impact. Thus, the sector bears a responsibility to lead in sustainability. Incorporating sustainability trends into hospitality education ensures that future industry leaders are not only aware of these responsibilities but are also equipped with the knowledge and skills to drive sustainable practices.

Sustainability in hospitality goes beyond environmental concerns; it encompasses social and economic dimensions as well. By embedding it into the curriculum, we prepare students to think holistically about their impact on the planet and society. This is crucial to develop innovative solutions that address the multi-faceted challenges facing the industry today.

In the curriculum

To effectively integrate sustainability into hospitality education, we must include practical, hands-on experiences alongside theoretical knowledge. Here are some sustainable practices and initiatives that can be woven into the curriculum:

Energy and water conservation: Teaching students about the latest technologies and methods to reduce energy and water consumption in operations. This includes the use of energy-efficient appliances, smart thermostats, water-saving fixtures, and renewable energy sources.

Waste management: Educating students on comprehensive waste management practices, such as recycling, composting, and waste reduction strategies. Practical projects can include audits of waste generation and implementation of zero-waste initiatives.

Sustainable sourcing: Education can cover the importance of sourcing food, beverages, and other supplies from sustainable, local, and ethical producers to reduce carbon footprint and supports local economies.

Green building and design: Integrating principles of green architecture and sustainable design into the curriculum can help students understand how to create environment-friendly and energy-efficient spaces.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Embedding CSR principles in the curriculum teaches students about the broader social responsibilities of businesses such as fair labour practices, community engagement, and initiatives that promote social equity.

Beyond the classroom

To ensure that students grasp the importance of sustainability, educational institutions must go beyond classroom teaching:

Experiential learning: Engage students in real-world projects that address sustainability challenges such as internships, field trips to sustainable businesses, and participation in sustainability-focused competitions.

Interdisciplinary approach: Integrating subjects like Environmental Science, Economics, and Social Studies into hospitality education helps students understand the broader context of sustainability.

Guest lectures: Inviting industry experts to speak on sustainability can provide students with insights from professionals who are leading the way.

Research and innovation: Encourage students to research sustainability issues within the hospitality industry and provide a platform to present their findings too foster a culture of innovation and continuous learning.

Community engagement: Involving students in community service projects can help them see the tangible impacts of their efforts and reinforce the importance of sustainability in their professional and personal lives.

Integrating sustainability into hospitality education is imperative to develop responsible and forward-thinking leaders in the industry. As educators and industry leaders, it is our responsibility to instill these values and skills in our students, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for the industry.

The writer is Director of Integrated Services, Innovation and Institutional Relations, Les Roches Crans-Montana.