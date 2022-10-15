Why we need inclusive education in the classroom

Inclusive education teaches students to interact and collaborate with people different from themselves

Inclusive education implies that all students receive meaningful education in the best possible environment. This ensures quality without considering issues such as capability, language, ethnicity, culture, family background, age or any disabilities. At its foundation, inclusive education involves appreciating individual differences and unique strengths and limitations.

As we grow to live in a world filled with people different from ourselves, learning how to interact and collaborate is a key life skill, one as integral to our journey as academics. Inclusive classrooms involve everyone and so, all experiences, cultural knowledge, and personalities can help build non-formal forms of education. These spaces are not intended to discourage anyone but rather to learn from everyone. An inclusive learning environment offers many benefits and life lessons such as:

Identifying strengths/ weaknesses: Students in inclusive schools learn that everyone has his/her own strengths and weaknesses. They learn to appreciate these differences and how to collaborate and understand everyone’s contribution to society.

Acceptance and open-mindedness: Inclusive learning teaches kids the importance of another human being, no matter what the physical and mental differences. Being exposed to a diverse range of opinions, thoughts, and backgrounds helps students be more open-minded and open to current ideas and take in different viewpoints.

Greater sensitivity: It teaches students to practice patience; understand what empathy means and how words can hurt. It can also help prevent them from developing prejudices.

Beyond the classroom

The concept of inclusion in education is not confined merely to classroom walls or school compounds. The idea is to bring about a change in attitude towards life. Small steps in a classroom can help highlight the inclusive nature. For example, a start can be made through activities such as sharing food boxes at lunch. Using relevant examples in lesson plans can help broaden the scope of the teaching. Incorporating analogies and stories from diverse cultures and giving assignments that help students connect with others is another way. The subject should be connected to real-world issues to help promote cultural awareness.

With globalisation on the rise, people need to work across different ecosystems. Students exposed to inclusive learning and diversity in the classroom will find it easier to live and work in such a society.

