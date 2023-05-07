Why Virtual Reality labs need to be used in engineering courses

May 07, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

As schools and higher education institutes are using various technological tools to revamp the education system, one aspect to be considered seriously is the use of Virtual Reality (VR) to replicate the entire lab work in a virtual setting thereby students to learn their subjects in a new way. Apart from school labs, the use of VR in engineering colleges has some great benefits such as:

Safe environment

VR labs allow students to conduct experiments repeatedly and make errors without the fear of injury. Also, they can try various types of experiments without the risk of damaging any equipment. They can also test several scenarios, compare them, and determine the most effective solutions. In addition, this will also help them identify associated risks and hazards they might encounter in a real-life laboratory or during a task.

Affordable and accessible

Virtual labs are far more affordable than physical ones. Building a lab and hiring lab technicians to maintain it are expensive propositions. Here, VR labs can be a great cost-effective alternative to support continuous learning and reduce infrastructure costs. Moreover, virtual labs provide experiential learning, enabling students to conduct experiments themselves rather than seeing supervisors conducting them. This active learning strengthens students’ lab skills.

Accelerated learning

VR labs also offer a life-size environment of machines and allow inaccessible or heavy ones to be incorporated into universities. Thus, students can explore such scenarios without waiting to experience them, thus accelerating learning. In Engineering, industrial tours bring clarity to the concept and build retention. With VR labs, students can go on industrial tours without leaving the premises and gain relevant exposure. All this helps accelerate their learning and understanding.

Experimentation

In the traditional laboratory, experiments are conducted using set parameters. Therefore, students are unable to visualise different outcomes using other parameters. Whereas, in a VR lab, they play with multiple parameters and comprehend the varying outcomes. All this creates an immersive experience both for the teachers and learners and allows the latter to understand the concept better, faster and in a fun way.

The writer is Co-founder, iXR Labs