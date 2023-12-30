Why values and peace education is more necessary now than before

December 30, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Last month, I saw a 10-page presentation developed by a class teacher for each of her students. Titled “I Can Be Anything”, every page showed different professions in recognisable gear, with the face of the child it was meant for. Astronaut, doctor, teacher, wildlife expert and so on. The teacher was “motivating” the students in her care. How old were the children? Three. Yet, in the shape of fun, the slow process of performance expectations, of prodding and nudging, had begun. Do this. Be that. On the other hand, when left by himself to read and dream, I have seen a nine-year-old make up his book on dinosaurs. The cover was a huge dino tooth!

The mainstream education system has always worked on the intellect and job skills of students, completely neglecting their emotional needs, the development of their imagination and a strong grounding in personal values. In short, the focus has always been on managing the ‘outer world’ to benefit oneself, rather than knowing yourself and your ‘inner world’.

Can values be taught?

Exactly 20 years ago a group of writers, counsellors and teachers united to write a series of values education textbooks for Indian schools, also known to previous generations as moral education books. Even as teen suicides exploded in India 10 years ago and children turned against parents and friends, the chant in most households was still “As if values can be taught!” But, let’s not forget, that humans, children and youngsters do not rush spontaneously to sacred texts instead of to films, videos and books on sensation, titillation and adventure. Today, children are not surrounded by a safety net of an extended family. Most are from homes where both parents work hard all day and hardly have more than an hour for their children before the latter fall asleep!

Values have to be taught exactly as children are taught to be clean and sit up straight at the table and eat neatly. They have to be trained to see others as being as important as themselves. You may not push or punch your classmates if they disagree with you. You will be polite to staff and to teachers and elders. You cannot yell in public places and disturb others. Empathy, justice, truth-telling have to be ingrained.

Some children are naturally more sensitive and thoughtful. Many are quite the opposite. Anger and fear management also need to be discussed. Loneliness is very much a modern child’s companion with parents busy with their careers and hardly a sibling to be seen in most households. In modern times, every aspect of a growing child’s life is being carefully calibrated, tested, trained, pushed and pounded into some sort of shape acceptable to society while no attention is paid at all to its inner life.

The values and peace education writers wanted to make a difference. One of the most poignant selections for Class 5 was an account of what Majd Abu-Asad, an eight-year-old Palestinian boy told a reporter, which was published by The Little Magazine.

“On March 28, 2002, suddenly the teachers started looking very scared. My parents came to take me home. When we reached home, the water and electricity had been cut. I was thirsty but there was no water. They closed the school. I had to stay at home. I was very angry. I slept a lot. By the time I walked to the store to fetch what my mother needed, I couldn’t remember what she had asked for. I was frightened. I used to be first in class. Now I can barely read. I have forgotten everything.”

Emotional succour

This could happen to us. It could happen to your child if a public campaign for peace and values education is not launched formally in schools and colleges and teachers trained to do so.

War is the proverbial last straw. Weighed down by academic load, parental expectations, and lack of family support, the modern child does not have the resilience to manage crises, either of a private nature or something as harsh as war. Peace and values education promotes wellness, strengthens the mind and restores self-confidence and esteem in children. It centres them more soundly in a world of people from diverse backgrounds, living beings and environments so that they can draw emotional succour from a wide network and also nourish the network that supports them. It is a moral GPS, a compass in the backpack of life, which can help young people navigate a world of confusing and conflicting ideas and ideals, a world of ever-changing distractions, and one which goes from excitement to disaster mode too suddenly and too often. Now, more than ever before, actively waging peace is more important than anything else.

The writer is the Editor, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation

