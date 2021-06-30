Time to fly high

Freepik

Why this is the best time for students to follow their study abroad dreams

When the pandemic started last year, many students began to reconsider their international education plans. Today, they have begun to act on their study abroad dreams. Last year, most international institutions moved their courses online and offered blended learning as an alternative mode of study. Students who had initially decided to defer their intake are also convinced that this is a good option. They can study online and experience campus life virtually till they can transfer to an on-campus setting.

The institutions are working to provide the best possible virtual experience to students. Digital libraries have been opened, faculties and other resources are more accessible, and active peer groups have been created to sustain a good virtual environment. In short, everything that could be moved online, has been.

Challenges and how to overcome them

While it is the on-campus experience that excites students most, online learning is the best way for them to stay safe. What can students do at this juncture: Finalise the host country, institution, and course; make the application and once the offer letter is received, apply for the student visa. While limited number of student visas are still being processed, what students need to worry about is making the application in time. Once visa offices begin to operate at full capacity, there will be tons of applications to process. Those who need help should talk to an expert, alumnus or the career department to make an informed decision

Another challenge is restricted travelling. While many countries have strict measures to deal with the pandemic, some like Canada, Ireland, the U.K., and the U.S. have started to open their borders. Those students who have commenced a blended programme and applied for a visa only have to wait till the host country allows entry. In the meantime, they should connect and build relationships with fellow classmates and faculty. They could even use this time to upskill by opting for certified online programmes or a virtual internship to strengthen their profile.

Help available

Many international institutions are extending as much as help as they can to their international students. Many have relaxed tuition fees, extended application submission deadlines and waived application fees and GRE/GMAT requirements for Master’s and SAT/ ACT for undergraduate degrees (in select institutions, especially in the U.S.). In fact, some institutions are also offering exclusive scholarships, airport pickups, self-quarantine facilities, discount on flight tickets, food, and more, to make it easier for their international students. Some institutions are also running vaccination drives to ensure their students’ health and safety in collaboration with the government.

Taking all this into account, this might be the best time to apply to an international institution simply because it is more accessible and affordable than ever, and more valuable than ever. If you have ever had a thought to pursue international education, this is the right time to give shape to your dreams.

The writer is Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education