Why there is a need to revamp higher education

How do we recalibrate the system of teaching-learning in our Higher Education Institutes?

How do we recalibrate the system of teaching-learning in our Higher Education Institutes?

Swift and significant changes in the talent market have marked global trends in the last two decades or so. Accordingly, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are expected to cope with the demands of various sectors. The predominant discourse on the demands of the talent market and the employability of graduates in India tends to revolve around one question: how do we recalibrate or improve the education system in our colleges and universities?

HEIs are required to constantly upgrade themselves to meet the demands of both students and industries against the backdrop of rapid technological development. The next generation of learners traverse physical and virtual spaces, so learning has to be active, agile, adaptive, innovative, cooperative and collaborative. At the same time, students need to be trained in social and communicative skills and entrepreneurship. Their creativity should be triggered to innovate while keeping environmental and social concerns in mind. Above all, they need to be mentored to become socially productive citizens with honesty, integrity and humanity. This is possible if they are empowered to learn according to their abilities, interests, and specific needs through personalised learning.

Personalised learning

The term ‘personalised learning’ has been in vogue for a long time. Earlier, it referred to a one-to-one tutoring system, mostly for the privileged. Today, it refers to learning that prioritises an individual student’s requirements and uses flexible instructional practices in terms of content, pace and materials. Learning need not be linear as sometimes, earners may have to take a step back if not equipped with the necessary schemata to understand the content. The entire learning process becomes student-centric and the students are encouraged to design their own learning pathways.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics play a major role in online and hybrid learning platforms. Globally HEIs are introducing programmes where AI provides the platform to launch personalised learning. Technology provides a variety of materials in various formats to suit different students and monitor and assess their progress. However, it does not undermine the teacher’s role. There are areas such as communication and collaborative skills, and emotional intelligence, which require human intervention. Therefore, the role of teachers in personalised learning remains as important as it is in traditional learning. AI can never replace educators; it can only enhance and support personalised learning by providing automated tasks, assessment platforms and feedback.

Many paths of study emerge and all ultimately merge with the curriculum’s common learning outcome. Thus, the pattern of education becomes student-centric. This systemic change gives a new dimension to the teaching-learning process where teaching becomes counselling and the teacher becomes a mentor. The students are motivated to take control of their learning and become autonomous.

T-shaped learning

Another way to reorient university education is to incorporate T-shaped learning, which aligns with and complements multidisciplinary learning, emotional and cultural intelligence. This in turn boosts innovation, entrepreneurial ability, employability of an individual, and organisational success. The vertical line of ‘T’ represents expertise in subject specific knowledge and skills, while the horizontal stands for a wide range of communication, interpersonal and interdisciplinary skills, communication, and collaborative skills. Thus, the re-oriented structure of HEIs will prepare the youth to be innovative and creative in their chosen fields, and train them to be flexible, and collaborative, in addition to be critical thinkers and good communicators.

The writer is Vice-Chancellor, B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai