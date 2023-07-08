Why the role of a research supervisor is crucial for quality of research

July 08, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Research has become an integral part of teaching; therefore, achieving quality in research is important. Most higher education institutions are striving to establish research centres and expect and even insist that their faculty should not only complete their Ph.D.s but also register as research supervisors. As a result, it is imperative to understand the meaning of quality. It generally involves fulfilling several criteria such as publications in quality journals, work on research projects, patents, and so on. Quality involves the right attitude towards research. This is where the role of research supervisor/guide becomes crucial.

Important factors

Many research supervisors have adequate aptitude but lack the right attitude. Around 70% of those who register for a Ph.D are part-time external scholars, who face many practical constraints in carrying out effective research and successfully completing it. Thus, most are unable to complete their thesis in the prescribed time. Other factors include improper choice of topics, lack of facilities, financial constraints, and so on. A research supervisor should take into account the problems faced by the scholars, mentor them accordingly and reassure them. There are instances of guides having unrealistic expectations from the scholars, which demotivates them. A good research supervisor should have insights on the topic and also understand the calibre and constraints faced by scholars.

Being a good research supervisor is no different from being a good team leader. They should have leadership qualities and empathy that will make the scholar secure and focus on research. Supervisors should interact with their scholars at least once a week to ensure that the research is progressing.

The management also plays an important role in ensuring quality research. It should ensure that the research supervisor does not have a heavy workload so that they can concentrate on research. It should invest in creating necessary facilities for research. Supervisors should encourage scholars to attend and present papers in conferences and viva-voce exams, as it will help them to develop a strong network. When there is a difference in perspectives, the supervisor should deal with the situation tactfully. Finally the quality of the research depends on the supervisor’s experience, expertise and empathy.

The writer is Professor and Head, Department of Textile Chemistry, SSM College of Engineering, Komarapalayam.

