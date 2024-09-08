Why the General Knowledge section of the CLAT is important

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a crucial entrance exam that offers access to UG and PG programmes in Law across 25 National Law Universities (NLUs) and other Law colleges. As the competition intensifies, scoring well in CLAT becomes essential. While the exam encompasses various sections, excelling in General Knowledge (GK) can be your secret weapon to a high score.

The exam comprises five sections: English, Maths, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge. Among these, the last, which includes Current Affairs (CA), accounts for 25% of the total exam. The GK section requires minimal time to answer, compared to other sections. You either know the answer or you don’t, making it a straightforward way to secure marks. Given the competition, even a single mark can make a significant difference in one’s ranking and admission prospects. So here’s how you can crack this section:

Before diving into preparation, it is crucial to analyse the syllabus and understand the key areas from which questions are typically asked. The GK section covers Current Affairs (national and international events, government policies, and important developments over the past year); Legal News (significant legal developments, landmark judgments, and new laws); Political Changes (updates on elections, political appointments and government initiatives); Economy (economic policies, market trends and financial news); Technology and Sports (Innovations, technological advances, and major sports events).

Preparation

Past papers: Going through the previous years’ papers helps identify recurring themes and types of questions. Solving these papers, along with mock tests, will familiarise you with the exam format and enhance precision.

Be consistent: Consistency is key. Make it a habit to read newspapers, follow news portals, and stay informed about current events. Doing this every day ensures that you accumulate knowledge over time, rather than cramming in the last minute. Maintain a register to organise key information and to revise effectively.

Mock tests: These shouldsimulate the actual exam environment to help gauge preparedness and improve time management skills. Ensure you take both the full-length and subject-specific tests to identify strengths and weaknesses.

Study material: Selecting accurate and up-to-date material is critical. While an abundance of resources is available online and offline, prioritise those that align with the current exam pattern. Avoid outdated material and focus on reliable sources that provide comprehensive coverage.

Avoid guesswork: Each correct answer gets one mark, while an incorrect answer means minus 0.25. If you are unsure about a question, leave it unanswered to avoid negative marking.

With thousands of aspirants competing for a limited number of seats, excelling in the GK section can give you a significant edge. By following these strategies and preparing in a dedicated manner, you can enhance your overall performance in CLAT.

The writer is Product Head, Career Launcher.