Why teamwork is an important skill to develop

June 24, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

“Forward, forward!”

“No, sidewards!”

“Follow me!”

Our voices rose above the river currents, as we made our way through the Zanskar River in Ladakh recently. Six of us were rafting for the first time, fighting the rapids and the sweet temper of the river, with 14 km ahead of us. The leader and river guide yelled, “It’s team work! You need to row together!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Undoubtedly, this was a test of how well we gelled as a team and could raft together, in sync with each other’s energies. After a few struggling strokes, we finally started to synchronise, one following the other, till everyone rafted to the same rhythm. One, two, three, we went down the Zanskar till we reached our destination, glistening under the sun.

There’s a lot one can learn from playing a sport. And that’s no new knowledge. Those of you who play a sport would’ve learnt many qualities like patience, collaboration, or even learnt to strategise, without fully being aware of the learning process. Many of these sports lessons can be completely and thoroughly applied in real life, especially in the work environment. But, as my rafting experience recently reminded me, a skill that’s perhaps most relevant in the workplace is teamwork.

Critical days

If you’re a young professional starting out fresh in the workplace, you’re going to be thrown into a team or a department composed of colleagues, each from a different background, age, experience and skills. If you’re not a team player, you’re going to be lonely, miserable and unproductive. The first few days are critical. You need to take the time to observe and watch your team and how they go about the daily routine.

Though your organisation may call this your “honeymoon period”, since you’re still new and all that, you need to use this time to learn how your team functions. Keeping an open mind and understanding the differences between you and your team members is essential. This will lead to respecting each other’s methods and processes as you start working together. Finding out about your colleagues’ interests outside work and their backgrounds will also help you break the ice and strike conversations.

You also need to clearly understand the team’s goals and KPIs. Then, you must create a plan of action as to how you can bring your unique strengths to the team and help them accomplish those goals. Ideally, every member has a strength that makes the team whole. Over time, you will realise who has which strength. This will help you understand where you stand in the team.

Communication channels

As you start working on your day-to-day tasks, it’s important not to hold back questions, clarify issues and offer opinions. Right from the get go, establishing an open and honest communication channel with your team will help you go a long way in maintaining healthy work relations. It is equally important to develop active listening skills so that you pay attention to your team members, to their views and suggestions. Even if you don’t agree, you must develop the habit of listening and acknowledging others’ views. While respecting the different view, you may offer your viewpoint.

But at the end of the day, the team leader has the responsibility of taking the call and taking the decision that best suits the task and the goal. And as an effective team player, you need to understand and respect that call.

So, brush up on your team skills. And most importantly, start playing a team sport. There’s a lot you can pick up from that — even without you having to try hard.

The writer is a poet, novelist, translator, and literary journalist. She is also a communications professional and works at UST, a leading digital services company. Views expressed are personal. @anupamaraju

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.