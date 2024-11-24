Why students shouldn’t depend too much on AI

From the advent of the printing press to the introduction of personal computers, education has long been shaped by technological revolutions. Today, as Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands poised to transform learning in ways previously unimaginable, the education sector finds itself at the cusp of another revolution. However, unlike previous technological shifts, the AI revolution raises questions about the nature of knowledge acquisition and the role of human teachers. As schools rush to integrate AI tools, a crucial question emerges: are we at risk of over-digitising education at the expense of vital traditional learning methods?

Problem areas

Recognising that technological advancements are most effective when complementing rather than replacing traditional learning methods is crucial. Consider the art of note-taking. While AI can transcribe lectures with perfect accuracy, the cognitive process of listening, synthesising, and manually recording information engages multiple areas of the brain, enhancing retention and understanding. The need for writing, especially for school students, cannot be replaced. Similarly, in subjects like Maths, the tactile experience of solving problems on paper alongside AI-powered problem-solving tools can provide a more comprehensive understanding of concepts. This blended approach ensures that students develop both foundational skills and the ability to leverage modern tools effectively.

Another aspect is getting the information according to one’s requirements. When a Class 8 student seeks an answer, the answer and the level of explanation that AI provides can range from Class 5 level to Ph.D. A current limitation of AI systems in education is that they don’t automatically adjust to a student’s level or provide built-in verification mechanisms. Providing appropriate detail and complexity based on the learner’s background is crucial for effective communication and education. Responses should be based on the user’s grade level or educational background. AI tries to provide accurate information, but the level of detail and complexity can vary. This means that, without specific guidance, a young student might receive a very technical answer and someone with advanced knowledge might get too simple an explanation.

As a student, how will you know if the answer is right or not? You need to cross-check the answer with a textbook or other solution sources, which are made with your grade and subject in mind. Students often face challenges in verifying the accuracy of information they receive, especially from AI systems or other sources that aren’t specifically tailored to their educational level. Students need reliable ways to cross-check information. Textbooks and grade-appropriate educational resources are indeed valuable for this purpose. This situation underscores the importance of teaching students to critically evaluate information sources and not blindly trust a single source, even if it seems authoritative.

Teachers’ role

Educators play a crucial part in guiding students to appropriate resources and teaching them how to verify information. One of the most prominent drawbacks of over-reliance on AI in education is the potential loss of human mentorship. Teachers, in addition to bringing subject knowledge to the classroom, offer guidance, emotional support, and personalised attention that no algorithm can replicate. These mentors often see potential where others don’t, encourage during challenging times, and offer tailored advice that shapes careers and lives.

AI, despite its vast knowledge base, lacks the nuanced understanding of human emotions and the ability to provide the kind of individualised support that can make a difference in a student’s life. Moreover, building relationships with teachers and peers is essential to social and emotional development. These interactions teach students valuable lessons in communication, empathy, and collaboration; all skills that are crucial in both personal and professional spheres. In today’s information age, students need skills to navigate and assess online resources, distinguishing between credible and unreliable sources.

Thus, the challenge for educators, policymakers, and students alike is to remain open to technological advances while preserving the irreplaceable elements of traditional education so that we can harness the power of AI to enhance learning without losing the human elements.

The writer is Founder of Shaalaa.com