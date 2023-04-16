Why students should read original works of authors

April 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

“Have you read Graham Greene’s The Power and the Glory?” I asked a post-graduate Literature student.

“Yes, I have,” she replied.

Curious about her interpretation of the hero’s character, I asked, “Did you like the character of the whiskey priest? Why do you think he remains nameless despite being the protagonist?”

“Sir, I haven’t read the original novel but only a summary from a guide…,” was the answer.

This was almost two decades ago when Ramji Lal’s “guides” and “bazaar notes” were extremely popular among Literature students. Nearly all relied on such simplified and student-friendly books to pass their exams. In fact, some professors even surreptitiously used these “guides” to prepare for their lectures. Some friendly teachers even lent them to their favourite students who made multiple copies of certain pages and distributed them among their friends. Some teachers and students even boasted about using CliffsNotes Literature study guides, which were summaries and analyses of works of literature prepared by native English speakers.

Recently, when I spoke to students of Literature in prestigious colleges, it came as no surprise when some of them said that the practice of reading only “notes” is quite common. The only difference is that, due to easy access to the Internet, they rely on online resources to find such materials on various websites.

Why do many students choose not to read original (unabridged) books? Why have abridged versions of novels become so popular? Do students miss out on something valuable when they rely solely on abridged versions and study guides to prepare for their exams?

I have encountered students who have a genuine passion for Literature and delight in reading the original works; not just for exam purposes, but for personal enjoyment. Interestingly, many are not students of Literature but rather of Pure Science, Engineering, or Technology. There is a fundamental difference between reading books for exams and reading for pleasure. There could be various reasons why many Literature students do not read original works, including the lack of a reading habit, an absence of any perceived necessity to do so, exams not being challenging, or easy access to online resources.

Critical appraisal

In order to grasp and appreciate a writer’s literary style, it is imperative to read their original works. For instance, Graham Greene is renowned for his concise writing style, characterised by the absence of unnecessary words and complex sentence structures. A critic once commented on the readability of Greene’s writing: “Nothing distracts Greene from his primary goal of capturing the reader’s attention.” Additionally, his style is known for its cinematic qualities, as he had a fondness for and was good at writing screenplays.

Commenting on the writing style of J.M. Coetzee, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 2003, a critic writes, “His writing is simple, clean, and straight to the point, but don’t be fooled – underneath that straightforward veneer, his words reveal some really complex ideas and emotions.” If Greene’s and Coetzee’s works are presented in an abridged format, literature enthusiasts may miss out on the beauty and depth of his works. Likewise, if students read only abridged versions of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield, Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels, Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, and T.S. Eliot’s Murder in the Cathedral, and other such classic works, they may miss out on the original’s intricacies and magnificence.

Though some purists oppose using abridged versions in class, many teachers believe that such versions can boost the confidence of struggling readers and can be used as graded readers. Once readers attain adequate proficiency in the target language, they are more likely to be motivated to read unabridged books. But students of literature at the tertiary level should read unabridged (original) works in order to make a critical judgement of literary works.

Edits on classics

Recently, publishers have brought out edited versions of books by popular authors such as Roald Dahl. The latest editions of Dahl’s books contain a notice on the copyright page stating that the language has been reviewed to ensure it can be enjoyed by all today. Offensive and sexist terms have been replaced with sensitive equivalents: ‘enormously fat’ and ‘ugly and beastly’ has been changed to ‘enormous’ and ‘beastly’ respectively. Miss Trunchbull in Matilda is now referred to as a “most formidable woman” instead of a “most formidable female”.

However, the act of editing and rewriting books to suit a specific purpose does not do justice to the author. Teachers have a responsibility to sensitise students about improper or offensive language and enable them to understand the context in which certain terms were used. Effective teaching of Literature involves encouraging students to critically appreciate and analyse a piece of literature, rather than simply ignoring unpleasant aspects.

With World Book Day being observed later this week (April 23), we should celebrate it in a meaningful way by reading and discussing our favourite books with our families, friends, and others.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk