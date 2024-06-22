Why students should prepare for the multi-cloud era

Cloud engineering offers a promising career path for graduates and young professionals. However, with multi-cloud strategy gaining, traction, staying updated on industry trends is crucial. According to a 2023 study commissioned by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, 98% plan to use multiple cloud infrastructure providers. What is multi-cloud strategy? How can students succeed in this dynamic environment?

What it is all about?

When an organisation integrates multiple cloud services, possibly from different vendors, we have a multi-cloud. The approach gives organisations better control over their application infrastructure, streamlining it efficiently. Multi-cloud environments offer redundancy, cost efficiency, and flexibility, ensuring uninterrupted operations within budgets, avoiding vendor lock-in, and meeting fluctuating market conditions. Aspirants can explore numerous opportunities, as they leverage multi-cloud development to build scalable, resilient applications that address specific customer and end-user concerns.

The positive career outlook makes more sense when multi-cloud development is seen in the context of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Technologies like Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are embedded into various multi-cloud environment components. This integration can help one consolidate advanced analytics, automate various tasks within the environment, and allow multi-cloud systems to help arrive at intelligent decisions.

Requirements

What are the essential skills and learning pathways that aspirants in this sector need? Here are a few:

Cloud computing fundamentals: A solid grasp of cloud architecture principles, service models (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), and virtualisation is a must.

Platforms: Knowing your way around at least the leading cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, and GCP) is essential to designing and implementing effective multi-cloud solutions

Automation tools: Expertise in automation tools such as Puppet, Ansible, Kubernetes, and so on is needed to build dynamic cloud solutions that can perform with minimal human involvement.

Networking, cybersecurity, and containerisation: These are vital to navigating the complexities of multi-cloud environments, ensuring their security, scalability, and interoperability.

Options

There are diverse career paths available for a multi-cloud specialist. As a cloud architect, one can work on client-facing software and backend infrastructure. Alternatively, as a Cloud DevOps engineer, one can oversee operations of a cloud computing infrastructure. These positions typically require a Bachelor’s degree and relevant certifications. Those interested in AI can learn AI/ML technologies and deploy them on different clouds such as a cloud engineer with multi-service expertise learning AI solutions that can be worked into multiple clouds or a DevOps or full-stack developer who uses cloud-hosted backends for AI frontend solutions.

Consider online courses/certification programmes or online bootcamps and hybrid programmes offered by universities and tailor your learning journey to your requirement. Aspirants should grasp the opportunities available just as the intersection between Cloud and AI deepens further.

The writer is Academic Director, Great Learning.