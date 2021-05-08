Say yes to no-code...

... because it equips students with skills that make them future-ready

Let’s be honest. Coding is not critical thinking. There is a craze among parents to push children into the world of coding but is learning to code really as useful as we think?

There is nothing wrong with learning a new language or skill. But the real question is: should writing code be recognised as a basic skill in schools, or as a vocational skill that comes from interest? Is every student going to become a software engineer? Are we teaching all our kids to become doctors? NO.

An alternative

However, it is true that as we move faster towards a digital world, our students need exposure to technology that can help them build solutions in whatever domain they pursue. This technology is called No-Code.

With the rise of the Makers Movement and the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) culture in the digital era, students are being encouraged to explore their interests and skills and execute projects on their own. And that is what makes no-code even more relevant.

No-code platforms are like Lego toys that allow anyone to build applications using simple drag-and-drop components without any coding knowledge. A wide range of tools are available; each for a specific purpose from website building to enterprise application. Using no-code, a high schooler can create a website or mobile app in his/her area of interest within a few hours. There is a wide range of no-code tools available in the market, each for a specific purpose; from website builders to enterprise application platforms. Let’s look at a few reasons why students should learn no-code:

Empowers children: This generation has grown up with technology and understand how current platforms function. To them, mobile phones and computers are tools to research and analyse and express themselves. The experience of using drag-and-drop tool offers them an opportunity to showcase their creativity.

Play games: No-code is the perfect platform for those interested in building and designing applications and games. in fact, the process itself may feel like a game with students also learning design, marketing, and problem-solving skills.

The future: According to Gartner, by 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies. Gartner also predicts that, by 2025, 75% of large enterprises will use at least four low-code development tools for both IT application development and citizen development initiatives. Therefore, it makes sense to pick up no-code skills early.

Problem-solving skills: No-code helps build cognitive or problem-solving skills without worrying about the technical aspect of application development. As they understand how applications work, students will develop problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Broad range: No-code uses a blend of design, marketing, and logical thinking in application building. It can also be used to build all sorts of applications ranging from applications for organisations to gaming.

Introducing no-code to students helps prepare them for the future and to have fun testing the waters while they get ready.

The writer is Vice President Marketing, Quixy