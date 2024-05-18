Why students should learn Excel and Tally

The digital age and ever-evolving landscape of professional skills has led to an increase in the demand for proficiency in data management. Microsoft Excel and Tally have become the backbone of various industries, offering a diverse range of functionalities crucial for efficient data management, financial analysis, and business operations. Honing Excel and Tally skills is not just an option for students; it’s a strategic move towards career advancement and upskilling.

Microsoft Excel consists of a spreadsheet software that enables users to organise, analyse, and visualise data. With a user-friendly interface and diverse features, it has become an essential tool for data entry, calculations, and creating informative charts, catering to a variety of users. Tally, on the other hand, is an accounting software widely used for financial management and compliance reporting. It streamlines processes like invoicing, inventory management, and taxation, making it indispensable for businesses aiming for accurate and efficient financial record-keeping.

Getting hands-on

Learning Excel and Tally has multiple benefits, as even SMEs are now switching to tools for accounting and operations. This means a lot of data entry and accounting jobs will open for students who have passed Class 12 and graduates and help them achieve financial independence. Advanced courses delve into macros, automation, and data visualisation. With advanced Excel courses available online, via Instagram and Youtube, this skill set is particularly useful for consulting, data analyst and data scientist jobs. With advanced Excel skills, one can also consider switching jobs and move to a higher pay scale and growth curve.

Growth prospects

Skilling and further upskilling in these tools not only enhances proficiency but also opens doors to managerial roles. Excel experts can transition into roles like data scientists, business intelligence analysts, or even project consultants after three to five years. Similarly, Tally proficiency can lead to positions such as finance manager or financial controller. By staying updated with the latest advanced functionalities, one can stand out in the job market. As these skills are used in businesses worldwide and require only a computer to work on, individuals can work remotely for global clients.

Excel is extensively used in Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, and Operations, while Tally is a staple in Accounting and Finance. Some potential job roles are Financial Analyst, Data Analyst, MIS Executive and Operations Manager for Excel experts and, Accountant or an Audit Manager for those proficient in Tally. Knowledge of these tools also increases and individual’s efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making capabilities, making one more competitive and valuable in the respective fields.

Courses

Recognising the growing demand for these skills, numerous online and offline courses have emerged catering to different proficiency levels, ranging from basic spreadsheet functions to advanced financial modelling and Tally customisation. Some courses are Tally ERP 9, Advanced Financial Accounting with Tally ERP and GST, Tally ERP 9 + MS Excel Basic to Advance Course Pack and Tally - Data Analysis and Verification Tool.

As technology continues to shape the business landscape, the ability to leverage Excel and Tally effectively will remain a valuable asset, opening up opportunities for career growth, innovation, and success in the dynamic world of business and finance.

The writer is Co-founder & CEO, Vidyakul.