Why students should hone their non-verbal communication skills

July 22, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

A few years ago, I met an IIT aspirant from a small town who was keen to master the English language. He was bright and his language skills were fairly good. However, he struggled during job interviews and would rarely hear a call back. I also noticed his conversations often ended abruptly or unfavourably, with the youngster wondering what went wrong.

The problem was non-verbal communication, an integral component of communication that most people have little knowledge about. Beyond the words we speak, we give and receive countless non-verbal clues every day. From facial expressions and gestures to the use (or non-use) of eye contact and tone of voice, we convey information in several ways.

Effective communication

Researchers find that the percentage of non-verbal communication is much higher than that of verbal communication, with 70-93% of what we communicate being the former! While most of us tend to use and interpret it quite unconsciously, it is immensely beneficial to learn to be aware of how we communicate non-verbally in our personal and professional lives.

While it is true that people differ in their ability to communicate non-verbally, the good news is that it is possible to improve with learning and practice. For young students, it is worthwhile to become more mindful about how they transfer and receive information without using words, as it is an important way of conveying meaning and intent and an essential part of effective communication. Professors, mentors, and future employers can tell a lot about you from your facial expressions, body posture, gestures, eye movement, and use of space.

For instance, walking into a room with your head held high tells people that you have confidence in your abilities. Similarly, looking someone in the eye when speaking with them shows that you are fully engaged in the interaction. Often, those who avoid eye contact are perceived as shy or less confident.

Recognising non-verbal skills becomes even more important when students attend interviews. While technical knowledge and academic achievements are essential, the ability to effectively read cues and interpret non-verbal communication can make a critical difference in the outcome. Interviews can be high-pressure situations and understanding when an interviewer becomes disengaged or loses interest is crucial. By being attuned to signals such as facial expressions, body language, and tone of voice, aspiring professionals can gauge the interviewer’s level of interest and adjust their communication style accordingly.

Asset

Honing non-verbal communication skills proved to be an invaluable asset to the young IIT aspirant’s career. Once he learnt to use and read body language to reinforce what was being said, it became a way of life. Effective communication facilitated better collaborations, thereby enhancing his efficiency at work and fostering a sense of community.

It’s a good idea to focus on the small things that can make a huge impact. A firm handshake conveys confidence and enthusiasm; genuine smiles and occasional nods indicate active listening. While fidgeting may be your default mode of dealing with nervousness, others may see it as boredom or lack of engagement.

No matter what your chosen career, communication is one of the most critical aspects of business. You need to communicate clearly and confidently not just in how you speak, but also how you come across to other people.

When you hone the ability to understand others and to be understood, you open the doors to more fulfilling and successful professional opportunities. Positive non-verbal communication can help you work magnificently with co-workers, clients, managers and diverse stakeholders and foster greater trust and respect at work.

The first step is to become aware of your own non-verbal communication tendencies. Is there something you would like to change? Are your words and non-verbal expressions always in sync? Do you sometimes struggle to interpret other people’s body language correctly?

As someone rightly put it, the most important thing in communication is hearing what isn’t being said. You cannot risk being non-verbally clueless, can you?

The author is the Founder and CEO of the School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME)

