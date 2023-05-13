Why students need to research the economy of the country they wish to study in

May 13, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Studying abroad has many advantages: it opens the doors to global prospects and a successful career, helps develop a well-informed attitude and a broader perspective of other cultures and people and gives one an edge in an increasingly competitive world.

The key to a successful application to a college abroad is research, not just into the university of choice, subject rankings, financial aid, campus placements and visa requirements but also into the economy of the country you are going to live in.

Impact of inflation

Not only is higher education expensive at private and foreign universities, but the rate of inflation in the education sector is also significant. So, in addition to the cost of education, students must include the impact of inflation in the educational sector as well as the impact of price increases in rent, food, transportation, and so on when determining the entire cost.

If the effects of inflation and other economic factors are not taken into account, there may not be enough money to finish the course. The cost of studying abroad is substantially influenced by a number of factors, including currency exchange rates in addition to inflation.

When the Indian rupee is stronger, the cost of studying abroad lowers and, when it is weaker, the cost rises. Therefore, it is important for students to develop financial plans that limit the impact of rupee devaluation on their money. Also, students who want to study in foreign colleges should research the industry and its growth in the near future in the country they are applying to.

Other aspects

Monitoring the creation of human capital is the next crucial step. As low human capital can be directly proportional to unemployment, this could impact your chances for a job. Another aspect to consider is war and conflict. While education may continue, there is a de detrimental direct consequence, which lowers the quality of education because of the likelihood of violence, fear, and safety problems.

Apart from all this, find out more about the college’s education policy and the country’s history and political background. All this helps you settle down faster. Register at the Indian embassy as this can be of great help in the event of any problem.

The writer is Co-founder Rostrum Education