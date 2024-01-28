Why students need to be taught how to debate

January 28, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

The cornerstone of education is to help students develop an open mind that is receptive to all forms of learning as well as viewpoints. One of the best ways to develop a sense of respect for others is to engage in debates and discussions. Participating in debates offers several benefits for students. With an assortment of educational tools and technologies available today, it has become easier to conduct and facilitate debates.

Skills boosted

Participating in debates helps sharpen critical reasoning and thinking skills. When students present their viewpoint on a subject, they get an opportunity to think on their feet, reason logically and present cogently before an audience. This fosters different ways of thinking including convergent and divergent thinking skills. Although most students deliver an already prepared presentation, some make an impromptu delivery, displaying their reasoning aptitude, thinking and speaking on the go. With edtech offering online and interactive platforms, pre-recorded videos, touchscreen displays, multimedia pens/styli and more, it has become easier now to not only prepare but also deliver a presentation before an audience in any corner of the world and in any time zone. Video-conferencing tools are a great asset to conduct a debate and the consequent rebuttal and discussions in the online mode.

Active participation

Debating takes students ahead of their regular classroom activities and allows them to take the initiative. This makes them self-starters and self-learners who do not shy away from challenges. Those who muster the courage to participate in a public event gain in self-confidence and self-belief, which helps shape their personality in the long term. With today’s technological gadgets that allow self-paced hyper-personalised learning, a student can revise, practise deliveries and receive feedback both from automated systems and real people. This leads to a sense of ownership of learning as well as heightened motivation to do better.

Communication skills

Taking part in debates is a highly effective way of polishing and improving public speaking skills. Today, one’s communication skills are a stepping stone to success both academically and at the workplace. Debating allows students to overcome the fear and anxiety associated with speaking in public.

Acceptance and tolerance

Speaking and hearing a counter-view is a healthy way of nurturing the values of acceptance and respect for other views and perspectives. This leads to the development of a liberal and humane worldview, which is extremely critical in today’s highly competitive and polarised times.

Widens outlook

Preparing for a debate requires the student to go beyond the regular curriculum and delve into broader issues of social, cultural, economic, technological, scientific, environmental and ethical significance. This leads to an expansion of their understanding of society, the country and the world at large. With material available at their fingertips thanks to technological aids, students can access a range of information to add to their knowledge.

The writer is the founder of the ed-tech company, Zamit.