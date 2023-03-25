Why students need to be taught argument mapping

March 25, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

Sitting in small circles, students place red and green sticky notes and draw arrows and lines around some boxed statements. In between, they refer to an essay and refine the arrangements of boxes and arrows in different layers in a broad drawing sheet. This is not a design thinking class nor a session in mind mapping, but an exercise in argument mapping.

In the world of AI-generated texts, argumentation skills are increasingly relevant. From news discussions to mathematical proofs and from politics to philosophical discourses, arguments are everywhere. Does social media reduce attention span? Can current methods of consumption sustain humanity? Any of these or other questions can be examined with reasoning. The statements, claims, evidence and counter-evidence are written in separate coloured boxes. Lines and arrows connect them. So, argument maps look like tree diagrams using boxes and lines that lay out visually the reasoning and evidence for and against a claim. In other words, argument mapping, as a visual method, depicts how reasons support the claim.

Question of clarity

The roots of argument visualisation date back to classical Indian and Greek philosophy. But it is more useful and required in the teaching of critical thinking in modern times. The process involves breaking down an argument into smaller parts. Start with the contention or assertion as the main statement. Identify supporting premises, evidence, and counter-evidences. Work downwards and expand the diagram by asking the questions should I believe that, why/why not. Organise them using colour cues. For example, green for supporting evidence and red for counter-arguments. Link them by lines and arrows to illustrate how they related to each other. Thus, a good argument map explains your thinking by showing the logical links across different thoughts. It is simple, relational, interactive, visual and yet critical in approach.

Every original essay, article, report, and dissertation that students engage in is composed of arguments. Understanding the structure of those arguments can help spot flaws in the reasoning, and see how different parts of the argument fit together and how pieces of evidence contribute to the overall conclusion. Above all, it helps to construct sound and solid thinking.

Arguments are critical for higher-order thinking. Though the curricula of most subjects have many argument-relevant contents, many students struggle to develop the required skills. Argumentation skills will be critical in student success because bare information from the Internet and generative AI are generic.

We can make the arguments constructive and clear if we can ‘see’ them. It can help clarify the different perspectives, particularly when discussing complex or controversial topics. Argument mapping can avoid unhealthy and unending discussions. The point is not to win an argument but to animate your explanation and understand the soundness of reasoning and logic.

Apps for mapping

Constructing argument maps involves many rethinks and revisions. So pen and paper or sticky notes may not be handy always. Web tools such as ThinkerAnalytix, ArguMap, and Rationale make easy dragging and editing of components of arguments in the puzzle of argument mapping.

If you read a study that claims drinking coffee may lower the risk of cancers, look for the premises in the research, what is the evidence, how the claims are connected and whether they lead to the conclusion. If you can map that argument, you understand it well.

In selecting a course, resolving a conflict with a friend, and even getting a grip on a complex global issue such as climate change, picturise the strength and weaknesses of different claims and evidence in graphical mode. Whenever you want to go beyond the binary of yes and no, go for argument mapping and just see the argument for yourself.

Views expressed are personal

The writer is Deputy Secretary, University Grants Commission.