Why students must look beyond rankings when applying to colleges

Akaash, an IIT graduate, got admission in an Ivy League university in the U.S. and also landed a high-paying job in New York. But, when his company began downsizing, he lost his job and was saddled with a $250,000 loan. Eventually, he moved back to India and found another job, but had to repay dollar loans with rupee earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a lesson in this story. Choosing a top college in the hopes of getting a lucrative job could land one in a debt trap. Students must understand that rankings is just one of the many factors in choosing a college.

Understand context

To get a good return on investment (ROI) from one’s education, it is important to understand one’s context, especially if the student is considering taking a loan to study abroad. The idea of studying “whatever you love” could also land one in dissatisfying professional contexts, financially penalising careers and personally debilitating situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, if you are a single child of ailing parents or have a mental health issue, you may want a more supportive and less cut-throat environment. In a rapidly changing world, employers are no longer keen to pay for pedigree and credentials. They value relevant skills.

Over the last five decades, education has become a product where colleges are brands and students are consumers. While you can change your brand of clothing, you cannot change your degree, reason enough to think rationally and be driven by sound economic principles.

Ranking systems

The first ranking systems were based on the number of prominent leaders an institution produced. Today, there are many factors that go into ranking including international students, faculty compensation, institutional income, spending per student, graduation rates, graduate indebtedness, alumni giving. There’s a direct correlation with university’s wealth and that of its students. It’s a mechanism by which older private universities endowed with more money stay on the top reinforcing the status quo. Hardly any ranking covers ROI, as they are often designed to favour the entrenched or vested players. Last year, Yale Law School, decided to withdraw from the U.S. News and World Report Ranking, even though it had consistently been on top. Thirteen other schools followed suit. This shows that not all is well with rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is another aspect to understanding one’s context: examining future plans. Take the example of Dr. Amita. Despite getting a perfect GRE score and admission to the best ranked university in Public Health, she opted for a programme which was ranked lower but offered 100% fee waiver and allowed her to pursue her interest in Information Technology. Another aspect that influenced her decision was her humble family background and the fact that she had different interests. This helped her avoid a debt trap later.

Thus, choosing a college based on thorough research and personal goals will give real returns. So, let your education be an informed investment and not just a prestigious name on paper.

The writer is co-founder of GradRight

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.