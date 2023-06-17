Why students in India need to learn about NFTs

June 17, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

With immersive digital technology and Web3 entering the education system, there has been much scepticism and resistance to change. Many people bring up the issue of cybersecurity and replacement of physical classes in this context. Many of these doubts can be addressed through knowledge of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and how they can benefit students.

NFT platforms have become a great space to validate their learnings and creativity. Designed to create a cloud that stores all things creative, NFT platforms enable sharing of work to earn tokens in a digital blockchain-enabled market. This includes using Metaverse and NFTs as a medium for students to better express their learnings. Although NFTs are a popular platform globally, their incorporation in educational sectors is still in its early stages and so people are not aware of its impact on a student. Here are a few benefits.

Lifetime record

The most important aspect of NFTs is that it records a student’s growth and creativity. Once uploaded, the work can be sold and resold while still highlighting the original artist. This helps students gain recognition for their work and further increases their confidence and independence. Moreover, in line with tenets of Montessori learning and the theory of multiple intelligences, sharing is an integral part of learning. NFTs offer a secure way to showcase a student’s talent by creating a permanent record, thus offering recognition and enabling accrued benefits over a long period of time.

Secure transaction

Since NFTs allow students to earn tokens, it is important that these are secure and are further redeemed in the right way. Not all platforms have their own virtual currency that is insulated from market risks. Hence students should be careful and opt for those platforms that are focussed on education and are insulated from market risks.

An extra edge

While the basics of formal education are covered by the curriculum, participating in additional platforms like NFT will help students get an edge. It enables expanding their talent across geographical boundaries. Moreover, creating a talent pool through NFTs is a great way to add value to the university admission processes. With many universities looking beyond exams, students who have built a body of work gain an edge.

Artistic component

For the longest time, art and design were not a big part of education. Through NFTs, students will be able to express their creativity and enhance the talent pool of their country.

The writer is CEO and Co-founder of STEM Metaverse

