Check-in for a great future

It is only a matter of time before the hospitality industry regains its pre-COVID-19 eminence and opportunities open up for students.

With a significant number of businesses on hold and numerous jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry has seen a rough time. Youngsters who were looking forward to a career in this sector have been facing uncertainty about their future. Despite the rough patch, modifications and improvements in the overall working of the industry can help it make a comeback.

Bouncing back

With social distancing and contact-less servicing now being the norm, the industry needs to prepare itself by bringing in additional manpower and using advanced technology to establish new opportunities for growth. Hospitality graduates are not, and cannot be, limited to working only in hotels. More work opportunities will emerge in F& B services, banking and finance, travel and tourism, beauty and wellness, consulting, private equity, automobiles, aviation, luxury and retail, restaurants, and entrepreneurship.

The silver lining in the present global standstill seems to be the different kind of opportunities that await students and professionals, as far as higher education is concerned, and brush up skill sets by adding additional qualifications in their resumes.

Students will now be required to have an array of information about current technologies that could help the industry. The skill-sets will be more advanced, and with the industry practising social distancing, they will have to cope with the daily associated challenges. The industry is anticipated to revive within a year and cater to fewer numbers rather than many. While the past year has been tough, students still have many opportunities to make a career in this sector.

