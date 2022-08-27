Why skill assessment in high school is important

Skill and competency-based evaluation in secondary and high school will help prepare our youth for the future

In 2013, Laszlo Block, the former HR Head of Google, dismissed test scores and grades as the only credible measures for hiring. This was, perhaps, the beginning of a change in how we view learning, growth and employability. In the last two years, skills are being preferred over degrees, and skill development programmes are becoming a top priority with organisations and governments.

However, the question of whether we are doing enough remains. According to a 2021 India Skills Report study, only 45.9% of graduates are employable and the percentage for Engineering graduates is higher. Another study showed that 25% of the 15-24 age group is struggling with mental health issues due to the education and career choices they have made, due to parental or peer pressure and lack of adequate information on options and alignment of their own abilities with a chosen career path.

Early assessment

We are grappling with a knowledge-skill gap in the system and need to find the missing link before we look at skilling or re-skilling our youth. While developing a new skill is critical, it becomes equally important, if not more, to assess a student’s innate strengths, talents and disposition early and chart a relevant skilling roadmap. Integrating concepts of self-discovery during secondary school helps parents, teachers, and students evaluate strengths and focus on growth. This sets the base for designing a skill-based assessment, which dovetails with new-age pedagogical approaches.

Skill and competency-based evaluation is not a novel concept. In France, for instance, official exams are designed keeping in mind the student’s ability to understand and execute the concepts and skills learnt. A curriculum with skill assessment encourages students to think deeper, analyse critically and apply their learning better. It also promotes more equitable learning outcomes, as students can receive timely and differentiated support and attention based on their individual needs. Research also suggests that learners acquire a skill faster if they receive consistent feedback.

Individual pace

The structure, frequency and design of the skill assessment programme can vary based on the grades and perhaps, even on individual students. Schools must understand that students will develop different skills at their own pace and may opt for a particular skill or be better at it due to their personality. Integrating third-party self-assessment platforms to determine these unique talents can also form an important part of the process. This can be a way to ensure that students are equipped with skill sets aligned with their talents and strength. Those in secondary and high school will be able to better choose subjects and career streams that they know they can optimally utilise their talents for and/or upskill accordingly.

By 2030, India will have more than 90 million people joining the workforce based on its current demographic. While the government focuses on enabling multi-skilling of youth, it is more important to identify what their innate strengths are and then align their skilling and career journey to that. As we prioritise self-discovery and skilling, we will witness a transformed cohort of young students and professionals who are equipped to take on the workplaces of the future.

The author is Founder and Co-CEO, GENLEAP.