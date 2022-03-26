Going beyond Earth Hour

Environment clubs in educational institutions help youngsters learn about the critical need for sustainability and conservation. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Education should be linked to the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 with attention focused on each learner’s transformation process

One small step by humankind, one giant leap for the sustainability of our planet! While Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon more than five decades ago, we are yet to find new civilisations across the solar system or beyond. So the Earth remains our only home for now and for the foreseeable future! Therefore, none of us can ever overstate the focus and action centred around conservation and sustainability activities.

Initiated as a symbolic gesture of sustainability by conserving electricity for an hour from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Earth Hour has evolved into much more. It has become an event that centres on many actions that take the concept much deeper. What started as a “switch-off the lights” campaign in 2007 has evolved into a global movement linked to different dimensions of climate change.

In the early days of observing Earth Hour in India, we encouraged our child (then in primary school) to go door to door in our neighbourhood, handing out candles with a message to switch off the lights. His initiation to this thought was through participation in a very simple way but it ingrained the concept and importance of sustainability rather deeply.

Spreading awareness

Through environment clubs in educational institutions, students spread awareness about the critical need for sustainability and conservation, starting with their homes and their family members. An association with the world of conservation through an internship or volunteering activities would inspire them further. To gain first-hand knowledge of conservation activities while doing an internship mandatory in high school and professional colleges will have multiple benefits and may well lead to a meaningful career towards protecting the planet!

Academia and the youth are vital components of “People Action” in the UN Secretary General’s call for the 2020s to be a “Decade of Action”to achieve the planned Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. All eyes are on today’s young adults, especially in the 18-30 age group, to take this agenda forward. This Decade of Action, to a large extent, also rests on the shoulders of this young brigade, who will be the green torch-bearers through this crucial period.

On embarking on their professional careers, the young adults will then spread the message of the importance of sustainability within the organisation and contribute towards the organisation’s ESG goals. All significant corporations today have a Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility team. So, either by choosing to go into this specific professional field or even while in other professions, conservation can remain close to their heart and action.

Educators’ role

Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) under the aegis of UNESCO stems from the need for education to address the growing sustainability challenges. Linking it to sustainable development goals for 2030 is an essential step for the “Decade of Action” with attention focused on each learner’s transformation process and how it will happen.

The educators’ role in spreading awareness about conservation and sustainability is enormous. Building it into the school curriculum could be a structured method to impart knowledge and awareness on nature conservation. For example, insight in the classroom highlighting how multiple screens (phone, tablet, laptop, TV) that kids use for long hours also increase emissions will go a long way in reducing screen time, resulting in multiple benefits.

We observed Earth Hour just two days ago. Let that be the start of a year of engaging more holistically with our planet and actively being young ambassadors to protect and nurture it.

The writer is the Associate Director - Conservation Alliances, WWF India

A monthly column from WWF India