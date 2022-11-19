Why scholars should publish research work

November 19, 2022 01:50 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

Intensive research does not merely encompass exploratory/investigative work done systematically following appropriate methodology and culminating in a thesis for the award of a research degree. It is also a series of interactions between the scholar and the research guide, scientists and authorities in the field of study, participating and presenting research papers in conferences, publishing one’s research in peer-reviewed journals, filing patents and executing projects. In each area, much is learnt and gained, for the ultimate benefit of society at large.

Scholars have diverse views on the University Grants Commission’s recent guidelines removing the mandatory publication of research papers in peer-reviewed journals before submission of the doctoral thesis. While one retired scientist felt that a scholar spends a substantial amount of time on full-time Ph.D. course work and methodology and the insistence on publishing research papers could lead to lowering the quality of research; another who is currently a professor in Karnataka insists that a candidate should produce a good number of publications not just in UGC-listed journals but also in the best peer-reviewed ones.

Benefits

In my own case, the major content of my thesis was published as a monograph from the U.S., and other components found place in good journals so that, at the of my full-time research degree, I had over a dozen good publications. As writing research papers was inculcated early, I benefitted as an active researcher with papers at the national and international conferences/ journals and through delivering special lectures in reputed universities. Personally, as an entomologist, not only did I conduct research but also interacted with scholars and scientists from diverse backgrounds. This offered tremendous benefits on various aspects of my work. Hence, students should not be asked to focus only on their thesis; instead they should be encouraged to take up research alongside their primary work.

On the implementation side, there are deemed-to-be-universities in the country that do not want to digress from the original UGC regulation of 2016, which found publishing research papers by the scholars to be beneficial to the student, research guide and the institution, as they improve the institution’s performance in NAAC accreditation or NIRF ranking and the like.

Scholars who are glued to their thesis work do not develop into well-rounded personalities. Think of the able scientists of the country who were also excellent administrators. This was due to the multiple exposure gained in areas apart from their primary research. Therefore, allowing a scholar to focus only on the thesis and not have experience of other research domains may deprive him/her of vital knowledge at a time when the educational world is encouraging interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary exposure.

The writer is Pro Vice-Chancellor Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (Deemed to be University), Chennai.