Ensure the safety of the community

Why Public Health Management courses need to be updated

The public health management system focuses on healthy practices at the community level; it makes people aware about chronic and communicable diseases and educates them about a healthy life. A good public health management system has the ability to monitor health and environmental status to identify and solve community health problems. Essentially, there are three aspects — assessment and evaluation, policy-making, and assurance. The system has trained manpower to diagnose and investigate environmental health issues and hazards within a community.

Public policy experts work closely with policymakers to enforce laws and regulations that help protect against health hazards and ensure community safety. The policy should be the catalyst to link people with required environmental health services by setting up a competent health workforce, assuring smooth supply of vaccines, preventive drugs, and, finally, researching for new innovative solutions to public health hazards.

Challenges

The pandemic has exacerbated public health hazards and brought unparalleled challenges to public health management system in India. We have all heard and read about the acute shortage of hospital beds, poor infrastructure and facilities, shortage in supply of life-saving drugs and oxygen. The industry is facing inadequate capacity, supply shortages, poor healthcare design, and financial deficits in many local government institutions.

That COVID-19 is going to stay on and many more viruses, fungi and other unknown diseases are going to visit us more frequently. Hence, there is need for the public health management system to educate professionals on developmental communication. This will help students to use traditional and social media to slow down the spread of the disease.

Update the course

A conventional design on public healthcare management currently doesn’t cover courses on supply chain management, which not only supports smooth flow of public goods for treatment of the patients but helps in collecting two-way, real-time information within the system. Eventually it helps decrease the demand-supply gap, leading to reduction in mass anxiety regarding paucity of beds, oxygen and vaccines. A good public health management course should teach students about the technology-enabled supply chain management systems that can help in demand-supply forecasting, smooth physical distribution of essential public goods and reducing the bull-whip effect that we have experienced due to sudden rise of COVID-19 cases. The curriculum should be based on emerging networked models of global problem-solving and governance. Public health management system is rapidly adopting blockchain technology.

Lack of professional manpower to communicate with the masses, to serve in-patients and to manage medical treatment has forced us to use alternative automation tools like robotics for serving infected patients. Advanced technology-based courses in Internet of Things, Robotics and quantum computing must be taught so that students are able to ensure better patient care management and process huge amounts of real-time patient data through application of vital statistics and health analytics. A good public health management programme should also augment virology; students must know how the genome code of a virus originates, mutates, spreads and impacts patients.

The writer is Director, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Hyderabad