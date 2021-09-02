Get them to listen

02 September 2021 12:44 IST

Why podcasting is becoming an increasingly popular career option

Podcasts were once known as “audio blogging,” a simple way to share your thoughts and feelings with the rest of the world through an audio file. However, it took several decades for it to evolve and change into a profession. Platforms like Spotify revolutionised podcasting. The aggressive rise of Clubhouse is also opening doors to this medium, which is becoming a viable professional option with its own characteristics.

Podcasts are simple to create and listen to. Big brands like Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and others are now investing significantly in this category, making it easier to monetise them. Due to their growing popularity and consumption worldwide, brands are making room for podcasts. Here’s looking at why podcasts are becoming an increasingly interesting career option:

Continuous consumption of live streaming and online events: Over the past couple of years, live streaming of discussion panels, analytical interviews, debates, and general podcasting has exploded. Despite the pandemic, podcasting events were well received by an ever-growing audience. Online events are also bringing many brands, investors, audiences, and ideologies to the digital world.

Variety of audience: Being a professional podcaster ensures that one’s content reaches a growing audience that is ever-growing. As a result, the emergence of digital culture and excitement is openly shifting to various stages of the digital platform.

Comfortable career: Working at your own convenience, in your own environment, and at your own pace is extremely rare. Being a podcaster and genuinely approaching different viable topics can help one build a base and learn more about relevant subjects. More importantly, the pressures associated with it appear to be significantly lower than those associated with a traditional desk job.

Mental and economical appreciation: Some people who operate as podcasters may receive immediate recognition. However, given the fierce competition, it takes time for material to get impact and recognition. However, after you have audience warmth and a few investments, the mental and financial gratification soar.

