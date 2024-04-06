Why Personal Safety Education is the need of the hour

April 06, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

There has been an increase in the reported cases of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA), according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). Between 2014 and 2022, the number rose by over 80%, which may reflect a positive shift towards a greater willingness to report, rather than a definitive rise in actual cases. The NCRB report for 2022 marks an 8.7% increase from the previous year with a total of 1,62,449 crimes against children being reported. Kidnapping and abduction constitute 45.7%, while crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012, including child rape, account for 39.7%.

Integration

Despite the existence of the POCSO Act, proactive prevention strategies such as integrating Personal Safety Education (PSE) in school curricula, as outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, can empower children and adolescents with the knowledge and skills to prevent and fight CSA. The urgency of this integration cannot be overstated, as it empowers both children and adults against the menace of CSA and is essential to create a safe environment.

The programme adopts a multifaceted approach in educating children to recognise and respond to abuse. It collaborates with adult caregivers, including school management and parents, creating a safe environment and providing a safe space for disclosure. Additionally, early detection and intervention are essential to address the long-term impacts of CSA on mental health and educational outcomes.

Central to the PSE Programme is the concept of empowerment and consent. Children are taught that their bodies are their own, and that they have the right to set boundaries, thereby fostering healthy relationships and empowering them to advocate for their safety. Tailored to India’s socio-cultural dynamics, integrating PSE into various subjects equips students to navigate real-life unsafe situations confidently.

Addressing societal norms and cultural stigmas around CSA is crucial to break through comprehensive education. PSE interrupts the silence linked to factors such as family honour by fostering open conversations, providing a safe space for disclosure, and encouraging them to speak up about any uncomfortable or unsafe situations they may encounter. This open channel of communication is crucial for early intervention and support.

Collaborative efforts with tech leaders and parental involvement are also vital for online safety. PSE equips parents and caregivers to guide children through their digital journey, make safe choices, introduce age-appropriate technology, foster open communication and trust, enabling children to comfortably discuss any unsafe online experiences. This proactive engagement establishes a norm where children feel empowered to handle adverse situations confidently.

Strategies

Policy development: Clear national policies mandating PSE integration ensure consistent implementation, safeguarding children’s well-being. The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 emphasises life skill-based education for abuse prevention, calling for attention from teachers and parents.

Teacher training: Comprehensive training to teachers on sexual abuse awareness, safety and communication through workshops, seminars, and professional development courses, can equip educators to facilitate meaningful discussions on personal safety and empower students to make informed decisions regarding their well-being.

Resource development: Age-appropriate, and culturally sensitive resources, including textbooks and digital platforms can help embed PSE concepts into various subjects. Educators can reinforce key messages and skills while providing students with opportunities to apply their learning in different contexts.

Collaboration: Engaging relevant stakeholders such as educators, administrators, parents, and community organisations ensures a coordinated approach. This fosters ownership, accountability, and sustainability, ultimately benefiting students and communities across the nation.

We need to stand together pooling our collective efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our children, paving the way for a future where every child flourishes in an environment defined by safety, empowerment, and limitless possibilities.

Pooja Taparia is founder and Chief Executive, Arpan. Achama Mathew is Chief Education Officer, Bombay Cambridge Gurukul (BCG) Schools.

