Learn to say No

Being assertive is not bad; it only means you know what you want and when

Many acknowledge that saying ‘no’ is an art. Books, workshops and courses abound on this subject not just for students but also experienced professionals. Saying no meaningfully and appropriately is an important characteristic of an assertive communicator. Not only does this skill build one’s confidence but also helps us commit only to tasks that we’re capable of handling, without losing focus. Therefore, knowing when to say no and saying it politely without affecting relationships becomes a critical skill in the workplace. Of course, it also reduces stress and contributes to overall wellness.

It all begins with acknowledging the requirement of the other party politely and then stating one’s position (‘No’) clearly and supporting it with a logical reason. It seems quite simple, but I have never found it to be as easy as it sounds. We are, after all, dealing with colleagues or others with whom we’d like to maintain healthy working relationships. We may face the risk of their displeasure when we turn down a request. But if we let this worry us and end up saying ‘yes’ — or worse, don’t give a clear response — we face the greater risk of damaging our own reputation and brand.

In style

There are many behavioural theories on how to say ‘no’ assertively. As much as I have learnt from many of those, I’m drawing lessons from other unlikely sources too: The cat in my home, whom I’ve written about earlier. I’ve written about him earlier in this column and at that time, I was referring to how curiosity (often attributed to cats) could be a wonderful way to build our knowledge banks. Today, it’s about learning to be assertive, as I observe his behaviour. Before you write this off as a rather extreme claim, I’d like to draw your attention to the fact that cats have fascinated writers, philosophers and behavioural scientists for centuries now. From Sigmund Freud to T. S. Eliot, many have written about these beautiful creatures. And after having lived with my cat for over eight months, I can confidently say that most of them probably missed out on the fact that cats are also very assertive animals. I read somewhere that dogs come to us when we call them, but cats take a message and get back to us when it’s convenient for them.

I know this makes cats out to be arrogant or selfish beings. But I’d like to interpret it like this: Cats know exactly what they want. They are very aware of what they can handle and cannot and hence stand up for themselves. As a result, they are happy creatures. To me, this is a great quality to learn, especially if I’m having trouble in the assertiveness area. My cat — easily the most important member of the family now — has taught me first hand not to feel guilty about saying no to a task or request especially if I know I can’t handle it or wouldn’t be able to do justice to it.

Unnecessary guilt or fear can be a spoiler in our journey towards assertive communication. Whether it’s books, courses, real experiences or observing life around us, we can choose our own way to learn assertiveness. And some of you reading this may not have a cat or you may not even like cats, perhaps. But I sincerely hope there was something to take away from my cat’s example. He certainly knows the art of saying no. And he does it in style.

The author is a writer and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST. Views expressed are personal. Twitter: @anupamaraju