Why multi-lingual education is the need of the hour

In today’s globalised world, being able to communicate with people from different backgrounds and cultures has become essential. As a result, multi-lingual education has become the need of the hour. This educational approach emphasises the use of multiple languages for both teaching and learning. It involves teaching students in their mother tongue as well as in additional languages. The goal is to help them become proficient in multiple languages, which can help them succeed in an increasingly diverse world.

Multi-lingual education is becoming increasingly important for employability. As borders become more porous and businesses expand across countries, the ability to communicate effectively in multiple languages has become a valuable asset for individuals seeking employment. Let’s look at the benefits of a multi-lingual education.

Improved communication skills: Multilingual education helps students develop strong communication skills in multiple languages. This is particularly important at a time when employers are increasingly seeking candidates who can communicate effectively with clients and colleagues from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

Increased cultural competency: By studying in different languages, students develop a greater understanding and appreciation of different cultures. This is important for businesses that operate in multiple countries or work with clients from diverse backgrounds. For example, the tourism and hospitality sectors often cater to international tourists, making language proficiency a critical skill for providing exceptional customer service. Similarly, the healthcare industry is increasingly serving diverse communities. International organisations, non-profits, and government agencies often seek employees with multilingual abilities to engage with diverse stakeholders and facilitate effective cross-border collaborations.

Cognitive benefits: Multilingual education offers cognitive advantages beyond the language itself. Studies have shown that bilingual or multi-lingual individuals exhibit improved cognitive flexibility, problem-solving skills, and enhanced memory functions. Thus, they are adaptable, quick learners, and effective decision-makers who can thrive in dynamic work environments.

Curricular integration

There are a number of ways that educational institutions can integrate multilingual education into their curriculum.

Offer language immersion programmes: These provide students with the opportunity to learn and develop proficiency in another language by teaching all academic subjects in that language.

Introduce foreign language courses: Foreign language courses can be offered at different proficiency levels as part of their curriculum to cater to students with varying levels of language proficiency.

Encourage language learning outside the classroom: This involves providing resources such as language learning software, language exchange programmes, and online language courses.

Language and culture electives: Institutions can also offer electives that allow students to explore languages and cultures beyond the core curriculum. These courses can provide an introduction to languages, promote cultural awareness, and allow students to develop a basic understanding of different linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

Language learning resources: Providing language learning resources is essential to support multi-lingual education. Educational institutions should invest in language learning software, online resources, and digital platforms that offer interactive language lessons and practice exercises. These can be used both in the classroom and for independent study, enabling students to enhance their language skills at their own pace.

Professional development for teachers: To effectively implement multi-lingual education, teachers need appropriate training and professional development opportunities. Educational institutions should provide teachers with training in language teaching methodologies, cross-cultural communication, and strategies to support multi-lingual learners. This will help teachers gain the necessary skills and knowledge to create engaging classrooms and meet the needs of diverse learners.

The writer is Director, Research and Strategy, SAI International Education Group.

