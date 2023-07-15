Why mindfulness practices should be integrated into the curriculum

July 15, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

The world is fast-paced, competitive, and stressful and, unfortunately, children often face anxiety and burnout, as they navigate the push and pull of competitive student life. In this fast-moving environment, the inclusion of mindfulness practices in the curriculum has the potential to make a significant impact in the current environment by addressing the high rates of mental health issues, stress, and anxiety and significantly improve emotional regulation, attention and focus, creativity, and problem-solving skills while also building compassion and empathy among students.

Mindfulness exercises can also teach valuable socio-emotional skills like self-regulation, empathising, compassion, kindness, and respect for others. By incorporating mindfulness practices into education, youngsters can cultivate the skills they need in order to become caring and committed citizens capable of dealing with the curve balls that adulthood throws up.

Managing stress

Many studies have stated that mindfulness meditation reduces anxiety and improves adult stress reactivity. A report on the U.S.-based National Library of Medicine states that mindfulness can help adolescents become more aware of thoughts and emotions and learn to respond to them in a non-judgmental way and reduce anxiety. Mindfulness training can help youngsters develop soft skills to manage stressful situations, such as paying attention to their breath and body sensations and responding to challenging thoughts and emotions with kindness and compassion.

A study by Deakin University and InsightSRC in 2016 found that implementing mindfulness programmes in educational institutions can improve mental health, reduce classroom disruptions, benefit at-risk students, support early childhood development, increase student engagement, and even minimise childhood anxiety. Mindfulness, the study argues, is essential for the general well-being of students and can help them become focused and engaged learners.

Socio-Emotional Learning

Social Emotional Learning (SEL), which involves acquiring knowledge and skills aiding in positive social and emotional development, is essential to mindfulness practices. It should be a critical part of the curriculum, curated by teachers and supported by counsellors. Mindfulness practices can be integrated into SEL to teach students the benefits of techniques and skills such as whole-body scan, meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and gratitude. These practices help develop self-awareness, emotional regulation, and empathy.

The institution should put systems in place to nurture mental health. It can be done by creating a supportive environment by providing counselling services, creating a positive and happiness-oriented culture, and encouraging healthy behaviour and practices. In addition, it is essential to educate students to identify and seek professional help if and when they experience mental health issues.

Being empathetic is vital to creating a culture of mental health sensitisation in educational institutions. Empathy at the primary level is the ability to comprehend and share feelings. Though live experiences play a vital part, students can learn about the need to be kind and compassionate and develop empathy towards peers through exercises such as role-play, multiple group discussions, and other interactive activities.

Peer influence is a significant factor in mental health and positive peer influence has a profound impact on social and emotional development. For example, research has shown that students with positive and supportive peer relationships are more likely to experience academic success, have higher self-esteem, and be more resilient to stress. A study by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) discovered that students participating in SEL programs focussed on positive peer relationships had improved academic performance, better social skills, and fewer behaviour problems. In addition, institutions can provide opportunities for students to interact with others and share interests and values through hobby and sports clubs, which help form positive friendships.

Beyond oneself

Enabling students to rise above self is vital for mental health sensitisation. It involves building skills that help students comprehend and act on others’ emotions and feelings and can be achieved through community service projects, peer mentoring programmes, and activities that promote social responsibility.

Channelising energy effectively is crucial for maintaining good mental health. Stress and anger can cause a significant amount of emotional and physical tension. It can be channelised through physical activity that releases endorphins, reduces stress and boosts mood. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, can also help students become aware of their thoughts and emotions, and learn how to manage them. Research has shown yoga can reduce stress, improve mental health, and enhance academic performance. It can be integrated into physical education classes or offered as an extracurricular activity.

Thus, the need for mindfulness practices is critical in helping students develop essential socio-emotional skills and to create a culture of mental health sensitisation and empower students.

The writer is the Lead, Centre of Well-Being, Lighthouse Learning.