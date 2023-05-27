Why microlearning should be a part of skilling initiatives

May 27, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

While there is much talk about skilling, how easy is it for someone to go back to learning after concluding formal education? Given the multiple responsibilities that everyone juggles, retaining information becomes even more difficult. This is where microlearning comes into play. This new-age pedagogy involves delivering small chunks of information in short time spans to help one retain and recall it more efficiently. It acts as a facilitator, enabling skill development through personalised courses and short modules to bridge the gap between learners and their skill gaps.

After the dissemination of information, a discussion helps learners refine their understanding of the subject’s nuances and complete assignments to put their learning into practice. The best part is that microlearning can be implemented for learners of any age. In fact, many organisations agree that microlearning is better than having their employees sit through long sessions of lectures that fail to upskill them.

According to Hermann Ebbinghaus’s Forgetting Curve theory, attention spans are small, and the learner forgets 80% of the information imparted a few minutes ago. Therefore, when information is given in small quantities, retention is possible for longer periods and faster recall.

Benefits

Less time: This is the number one reason: the time taken to absorb something new is much less and it doesn’t interfere with other things. This also allows the learner to apply their learning practically. Once integrated into one’s life, it enables training oneself to recall and retain knowledge and stay up to date.

Anywhere, anytime: Microlearning supports self-paced learning. Since individuals learn differently at different times, microlearning provides the space to learn when it is convenient. This has been proven to be more effective in knowledge retention.

Personalised learning: Micro-learning compartmentalises information relevant to specific individuals and their profiles. Personalised microlearning is flexible and, therefore, successful in refuelling the learning curve. It also fosters inclusivity.

Best practices

Apply where suitable: While micro-learning is a terrific substitute for long training sessions, it may not work in every situation. Therefore, use it where it is best suited. For example, a fresher may initially require more time and longer formats to learn new concepts.

Personalise with recurring content: Recurrent study material helps retain information more accurately over longer time.

Inclusivity: Learners and professionals from underserved pockets are negatively impacted by the lack of access to skilling initiatives. In many cases, finances are a barrier to growth. Hence, microlearning modules can help drop-outs come back into learning, build their profile and get opportunities to grow.

The writer is CEO, EduBridge