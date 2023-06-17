Why mental models are useful in learning

June 17, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

You used Google Maps to navigate your way around the town last week. On another occasion, may be, you sketched something on a piece of paper to explain a concept to a friend. These are mental models in action. Just like maps and diagrams organise information visually, mental models do so in your mind. They are simplified representations of how things work.

Unconsciously, we rely on mental models even when choosing what to wear each morning. These cognitive shortcuts significantly shape our daily decision-making. Just imagine how difficult it would be to learn the positions of the sun and other planets without a model of the Solar System. Mental models serve as frameworks that enhance understanding, facilitate comprehension and enable us to grasp new concepts by integrating them with existing knowledge. Evolving from experiences, observations, and learning, mental models come in various forms like diagrams, analogies, or step-by-step methods.

The works of Edward de Bono, Daniel Kahneman, and recently the tweet streams by Naval Ravikant all highlight the usefulness of mental models in life. Despite their practical value in student lives, mental models are often misconceived as purely academic theories, leading to their underutilisation.

Break from biases

As humans, we fall prey to cognitive biases, but society wants us to think systematically. Mental models help us approach situations systematically, be it by forming habits or framing a research problem. Even clashes between individuals or groups are, in effect, the differences between the mental models held by them. The classic Metaphors We Live By (Lakoff and Johnson) shows how the metaphors we use in our daily language, a part of our mental models, shape our thinking. By choosing the right metaphor, like viewing debates as dances instead of war, we can improve communication and collaboration. Broadening our understanding of mental models allows for considering alternative perspectives in communicating and problem-solving.

Education encompasses numerous thinking fallacies and biases. Consider this: If a few students perform poorly and the teacher generalises that the entire class lacks understanding, he is falling for the hasty generalisation fallacy: a cognitive bias. Confirmation bias compounds the issue, as the teacher seeks information that confirms his belief, disregarding contradictory evidence. To avoid such flawed thinking by recognising biases is crucial in education, where knowledge of mental models will help.

The quality of our thinking and learning depends on the models we possess. The more models we have, the broader our arsenal becomes. Immersing ourselves in diverse mental models from Psychology, business, economics, and beyond, and applying them across different contexts is enriching. Note that mental models are not meant to dictate our thinking. Instead, they enable us to think differently and effectively without falling for biases. For instance, having the wrong mental model about learning Maths will make the subject difficult to grasp. Discern which mental models serve us best among the many available. For example, the learning cycle aids learners and teachers in exploring, acquiring, and applying new knowledge. Note-taking methods like Cornell serve as mental models for cues, summarization, and recalling key points.

Concept collectors

Exploring mental models as a hobby unlocks boundless possibilities for enriching all aspects of life. To use mental models effectively, gather a wide range of them. Mental models transcend disciplines, much like ‘thought experiments in philosophy and physics. Just as ‘leverage’ is a mental model in physics as well as investments, ‘opportunity costs’ from economics have applications in all areas of life. Countless mental models exist across various domains of knowledge for our use. Books like Rolf Dobelli’s The Art of Thinking Clearly, Super Thinking by Weinberg and McCann and Shane Parrish’s The Great Mental Models are excellent starting points.

Every culture has its own mental models, a reservoir of accumulated wisdom, of many scholars and thinkers who walked before us. The Panchatantra exemplifies diverse mental models through fables. Using different forms of mental models is the clearest way to change the way we see the world. When we know many mental models, we come out of living the story of blind men and the elephant.

Views expressed in this article are personal

The writer is Deputy Secretary, University Grants Commission